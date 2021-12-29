Carrie Fisher's death in 2016 sent millions of fans into mourning, a grief that was exacerbated when legendary actress Debbie Reynolds, died just a day later. After Fisher's daughter, Billie Lourd, made an emotional post earlier this week to mark the five-year anniversary of her mother's death, she once again took to Instagram to pay tribute — this time to her late grandmother.

The photo, posted Tuesday, features Lourd as a toddler with Fisher and Reynolds crouching in front of her. The caption simply reads "Abadaba" (Lourd's nickname for her grandmother) with two hearts bookending the word, which is spelled out via emojis the same way Lourd's late mother would often write Instagram posts.

In previous tributes, Lourd also teamed up with Booksmart costar Kaitlyn Dever, and her sister Mady Dever to sing a rendition of Fleetwood Mac's "Landslide," which she explained in her Instagram caption was a favorite for her and Fisher.

"We loved to sing. We loved Fleetwood Mac. We loved this song. It echoed in our living room throughout my childhood, playing slightly too loudly as she scribbled her marvelous manic musings on yellow legal pads," Lourd wrote, adding that the song has taken on even more of an added meaning in the years since her mother's death.

Billie Lourd, Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds Billie Lourd, Debbie Reynolds, Carrie Fisher | Credit: Kevin Mazur/WireImage

"I didn't know who to be or what to do after my mom died. I was afraid of changing because I had built my life around her," Lourd continued, referencing the famous Stevie Nicks lyrics. "Then she was gone. And I had to rebuild my life without her. And it wasn't (and still isn't) easy. But time has made me bolder. I never stop missing her but I have gotten stronger with each passing year. And if you're going through something similar time will make you bolder too."