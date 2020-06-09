Third movie in franchise is set for release Aug. 21.

First Bill & Ted Face the Music trailer is most excellent

Bill and Ted Face the Music type Movie genre Comedy

Sci-fi

There hasn't been too much cause to use the phrase "Most excellent!" over the past few months. But how else would you greet the release of the official teaser trailer for Bill & Ted Face the Music, (which is set for release Aug. 21)?

The third Bill & Ted film finds Alex Winter’s Bill S. Preston Esq. and Keanu Reeves’s Ted Theodore Logan III still trying to create music for their band, Wyld Stallyns, which they learned back in 1989’s Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure will inspire the utopian society of the future. “They were told when they were teenagers that they were going to save reality, and they’ve been working on it the whole time,” Chris Matheson, who co-wrote the new movie with Ed Solomon, told EW last year. “Now an emissary from the future comes and says, ‘You’ve got to do it right now. We’ve got literally 80 minutes or all of reality will come to an end.’”

The pair are aided in their quest by their daughters. Samara Weaving (Ready or Not) plays Bill’s offspring, Thea, while Brigette Lundy-Paine (Atypical) is Ted’s kid, Billie. “The daughters really love their dads’ music and want to help them,” Matheson says.

Other franchise newbies joining the fun are Barry star Anthony Carrigan, Saturday Night Live cast member Beck Bennett, who portrays Ted’s younger brother, Deacon, and musician-actor Kid Cudi. “He plays Kid Cudi,” says director Dean Parisot. “He gets mysteriously thrown around through various times, because all time and space is coming unglued.” Returning series veterans, meanwhile, also include William Sadler as the Grim Reaper. “Death was in the band in the second film,” says Parisot. “Things didn’t go all that well. But I’ll leave it at that!”

See the teaser trailer for Bill & Ted Face the Music above and the film's official poster below.

Image zoom Orion Pictures

