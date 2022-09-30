Now, this is some bloody good casting: Bill Skarsgård and Lily-Rose Depp are reportedly in talks to join Robert Eggers' long-awaited Nosferatu remake.

Skarsgård — who is best known for his sinister portrayals of Pennywise the Clown in It and "The Kid" in Castle Rock — is set to star as the titular vampire, with Depp joining him as a costar on the project, per Deadline, which was first to report.

Written, directed, and produced by Robert Eggers, the Focus Features revival of F. W. Murnau's legendary 1922 horror film is set to be reimagined as a gothic tale of obsession between a haunted young woman living in 19th century Germany and the ancient Transylvanian vampire who stalks her, bringing with him untold horror.

EW has reached out to Focus Features for comment but did not immediately hear back.

Bill Skarsgard, Lily Rose Depp Bill Skarsgård and Lily-Rose Depp | Credit: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images; Roy Rochlin/WireImage

Nosferatu has been one of Eggers' long-gestating passion projects since 2017. The director has found it difficult for the film's (bat) wings to fully take flight, even with past iterations of its cast having included both Anya Taylor-Joy and Harry Styles (though not as Count Orlok, sadly).

"It's fallen apart twice," Eggers said in an IndieWire interview back in April. "And I just wonder if Murnau's ghost is telling me, like, you should stop."

Following the filmmaker's recent string of hits, including 2019's The Lighthouse and 2022's The Northman, it seems that Eggers' Nosferatu has officially been resurrected once again. In an interview with Shudder in 2016, the filmmaker previously explained why the film has such a special place in his heart.

"It was an indie horror in its day, a bit rough around the edges — yet it's one of the greatest and most haunting films ever made," Eggers said of the original. "The newly restored color-tinted versions are really impressive, but I still prefer the poor black and white versions made from scraps of 16mm prints. Those grimy versions have an uncanny mystery to them and helped build the myth of Max Schreck being a real vampire."