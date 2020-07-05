Bill Pullman promotes the use of 'freedom masks' with Independence Day throwback
Bill Pullman is pulling rank to encourage fans to wear a mask.
The fictional former President of the United States in the blockbuster Independence Day recorded a special public service announcement to help slow down the spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic. As the infection rates continue to grow to record-breaking highs across the United States, Pullman explains why the face mask and social distancing combo are imperative.
“Hello, America. I may not be your president right now, but I’ve got to tell you that the Fourth of July is still my favorite holiday, and it always will be," Pullman says in the PSA released by Alamo Drafthouse." This Independence Day, I’m going to be celebrating my freedom in an important way. I’m going to be wearing my freedom mask every time I go into public places. That’s right — freedom mask. Because if all of America agreed to wear one of these going into public places, we’d be a little closer to being free to safely go back to places like bars and restaurants and schools and, most importantly, movie theaters."
Coronavirus cases soared as cities began reopening nationally with 48,631 new cases were confirmed on Saturday, up 11,740 just a week previous, according to the Washington Post. In an attempt to quell numbers from rising even further, many local beaches and bike paths were closed on Independence Day.
For the latest information on coronavirus (COVID-19), including how to protect yourself and what to do if you think you are sick, please visit coronavirus.gov.
