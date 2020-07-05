Bill Pullman promotes the use of 'freedom masks' with Independence Day throwback

The fictional former President of the United States in the blockbuster Independence Day recorded a special public service announcement to help slow down the spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic. As the infection rates continue to grow to record-breaking highs across the United States, Pullman explains why the face mask and social distancing combo are imperative.

“Hello, America. I may not be your president right now, but I’ve got to tell you that the Fourth of July is still my favorite holiday, and it always will be," Pullman says in the PSA released by Alamo Drafthouse." This Independence Day, I’m going to be celebrating my freedom in an important way. I’m going to be wearing my freedom mask every time I go into public places. That’s right — freedom mask. Because if all of America agreed to wear one of these going into public places, we’d be a little closer to being free to safely go back to places like bars and restaurants and schools and, most importantly, movie theaters."