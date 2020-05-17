Bill Pullman reclaims voice from Donald Trump's Independence Day deepfake video

Independence Day type Movie genre Action Adventure,

Bill Pullman is taking back his voice in response to Donald Trump's deepfake video from Independence Day.

The veteran actor, who portrays U.S. President Thomas J. Whitmore in the 1996 film, responded to the virtual tweet showing Trump's face superimposed on Pullman's body. The specific scene from the movie chosen is when President Whitmore (Pullman) gives a rousing speech to military troops ahead of their battle against alien attackers.

Pullman also used his response to tease a run for the oval office could be in his future.

"My voice belongs to no one but me, and I’m not running for president — this year," The Sinner star told The Hollywood Reporter on Sunday.

Pullman's co-star Vivica A. Fox took to Twitter to also express how she feels about Trump's clip, with help from her caps lock button.

"PRETENDING U KNOW WHAT YOUR [SIC] DOING?? CAN'T BELIEVE U WOULD INSULT OUR CLASSIC FILM THIS WAY! BUT HEY! TYPICAL POS BEHAVIOR! U NEVER HAD," she wrote boldly.

The Roland Emmerich directed film also co-starred Will Smith, Jeff Goldblum, Mary McDonnell, Judd Hirsch, and Randy Quaid. A sequel titled Independence Day: Resurgence set 20 years after the events in the first film, was released in 2016 but failed to duplicate the financial success of the original.

