Bill Murray can't comment on his own comments about being in Ant-Man 3
Jimmy Kimmel is looking for some clarification here.
With Bill Murray on his late-night show this week, Jimmy Kimmel asked the Ghostbusters star about those Ant-Man 3 rumors going around. And by "rumors," Kimmel, of course, means Murray's own comments about shooting a Marvel movie.
"You did an interview with a German magazine and you spoke to the interviewer and you seemed to indicate that you just shot a Marvel movie and that maybe that Marvel movie was the new Ant-Man movie. And nobody knew that you were in the Ant-Man movie, and now it seems that you were in the Ant-Man movie," Kimmel said.
The Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung published a story on Tuesday in which Murray stated, "You know, recently I made a Marvel movie. I probably won't tell you, but never mind. In any case, some people were quite surprised why I decided on such a project. But for me the thing was quite clear: I got to know the director — and really liked him very much. He was funny, humble, everything you want from a director. And with the cheerleader story Bring It On he made a movie years ago which I think is damn good."
The director of Bring It On is Peyton Reed, who recently has been shooting Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania in the U.K.
"So, I guess my question is, if we want to tighten it up, are you in the Ant-Man movie?" Kimmel asked.
Murray couldn't even comment on his own comments, which in a way actually gives further fuel to him potentially being in Ant-Man 3. If he can't comment, that probably means he's under strict orders not to comment. A representative for Disney didn't immediately respond to EW's request for comment.
Murray was also doing a bit on Jimmy Kimmel Live by bringing in translators for his interview, but he did say, "Well, I'm not supposed to say... They're making a movie, OK? And it has Paul Rudd, who plays Ant-Man, and there's Evangeline Lilly, plays the Wasp. And Michael Douglas, I forget what his name is in the movie, and Michelle Pfeiffer. They're all in the movie. But I am not at liberty to talk about it."
Plot details on Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania are being kept under wraps, but we know Jonathan Majors, who appeared as He Who Remains in the Disney+ series Loki, will be coming over to the film as a variant of his character, Kang.
Speaking recently with GamesRadar, Majors said of his role in Ant-Man 3, "The character is different so you move a different way; my psychology has shifted because of the character. He's just a different guy. He Who Remains is not in Ant-Man. It's Kang."
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is currently scheduled for release on July 28, 2023.
Watch Murray avoid talking about the Ant-Man movie with Kimmel at about the 4:30 mark in the video above.
