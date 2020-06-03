'Bill & Ted' stars Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter congratulate graduating class of San Dimas High School

The 'Bill & Ted' stars told high schoolers to "be excellent" to each other.

Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter have helped make some high school students' virtual graduation ceremony as bodacious as possible, given current circumstances. Yesterday, the Bill & Ted stars sent a video message to the graduating class of San Dimas High School congratulating them on their achievement and giving them some good-natured, if predictable, advice.

"We know it's a tough time right now and you're having to do this virtual graduation," said Winter. "We want to wish you the best of luck moving forward."

"Yeah, congratulations to the graduating class of 2020. Well done!" said Reeves.

"But most importantly, we wanted to tell you to be excellent to each other," said Winter.

"And party on," concluded Reeves.

The Bill & Ted movie series is, of course, set in San Dimas.

Winter and Reeves will reprise their roles of Bill S. Preston Esq. and Ted Theodore Logan III in the upcoming Bill & Ted Face the Music (out Aug. 21). This third Bill & Ted film finds the pair still trying to create music for their band, Wyld Stallyns, which they learned back in Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure will inspire the utopian society of the future.

“They were told when they were teenagers that they were going to save reality, and they’ve been working on it the whole time,” says Chris Matheson, who wrote the film with his fellow Bill & Ted creator Ed Solomon. “Now an emissary from the future comes and says, ‘You’ve got to do it right now. We’ve got literally 80 minutes or all of reality will come to an end.’”

Watch the video with Reeves and Winter above.