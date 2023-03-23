A trio of firefighters must save New Orleans from a giant fish in the eccentric auteur's new movie.

Just when you thought it was safe to go back to the cinema...

Eccentric auteur and boxer shorts salesman Tommy Wiseau has unleashed the trailer for his new film Big Shark. The movie centers around three firefighters, George, Patrick, and Tim, who must save New Orleans from, you guessed it, a big shark.

'The Room' meets 'Jaws' in trailer for Tommy Wiseau's 'Big Shark' 'Big Shark' | Credit: youtube

Wiseau is, of course, the writer-director-actor responsible for 2003's cult film The Room, the making of which was detailed in James Franco's 2017 comedy The Disaster Artist.

More recently, Bob Odenkirk starred in a yet-to-be-released charity remake of the original movie, playing the lead role of Johnny, originally portrayed by Wiseau. "I don't change the lines, but I do them my own way, in a way that hopefully feels legit and real," Odenkirk recently told EW. "And I think I pulled it off some, and then there are scenes that I just couldn't. You just can't make them legitimate. I mean, they're insane. The things that people are saying are so insane!"

Big Shark is the first feature film Wiseau has directed since The Room and it's been in the works for a while, with the filmmaker releasing the first teaser for the project way back in February 2019.

The new trailer for Big Shark debuted via Variety, which also reported that the film's theatrical rollout will begin April 2 with a screening at Cinema 21 in Portland, Ore., followed by more dates around the country. The film stars Wiseau, Isaiah LaBorde, and Mark Valeriano.

Watch the trailer for Big Shark, which features more boxing than chomping, below.

