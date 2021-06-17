Big Little Lies twins will now be terrorizing Naomi Watts in the Goodnight Mommy remake

The creepy twins from Big Little Lies are now getting even creepier.

Cameron and Nicholas Crovetti, the child actors who played Josh and Matt Wright in the award-winning HBO drama, will now star in the U.S. remake of Goodnight Mommy, the Austrian horror movie from filmmakers Severin Fiala and Veronika Franz released in 2014.

After biting Amabella and driving their mother (Nicole Kidman) crazy on screen, the Crovetti's will now portray two boys who arrive at their mother's country home to find her (Naomi Watts) face is completely covered in bandages from what she claims to be the result of cosmetic surgery. But as her behavior grows more and more strange, the kids start to wonder if it's really their mother underneath that covering. If it's like the original, there are twists and turns in store for audiences.

Nicholas Crovetti and Cameron Crovetti Nicholas and Cameron Crovetti. | Credit: Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic

You might remember Cameron from his part on The Boys season 2 as Homelander's laser-eyed son Ryan. He and his brother reunited to play twins in the Witch Hunt horror movie, released internationally this year, and it seems like they can't get enough of freaking people out.

Filming is currently in New Jersey. Matt Sobel is directing this new take on the material for Amazon Studios with a script by Kyle Warren, but the original is still as frightening as ever.

Goodnight Mommy became a cult classic among horror fans, and it was chosen as Austria's entry for what is now the Best International Film category at the 88th Oscars. Watch the trailer below.