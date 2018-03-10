Ranking the 20 best characters from The Big Lebowski

The film's mysterious, rambling narrator as well as an occasional, lushly mustachioed onscreen presence. Loves sarsaparilla. Dislikes curse words

Best quote: "Now this here story I'm about to unfold took place back in the early '90s — just about the time of our conflict with Saddam and the Iraqis. I only mention it because sometimes there's a man... I won't say a hero, 'cause, what's a hero? But sometimes, there's a man. And I'm talkin' about the Dude here. Sometimes, there's a man, well, he's the man for his time and place. He fits right in there. And that's the Dude, in Los Angeles. And even if he's a lazy man — and the Dude was most certainly that. Quite possibly the laziest in Los Angeles County, which would place him high in the runnin' for laziest worldwide. But sometimes there's a man, sometimes, there's a man. Aw. I lost my train of thought here. But... aw, hell. I've done introduced him enough.