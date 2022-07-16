Beyoncé demanded Austin Powers poster be redone for making her look 'too skinny' 

A lot has happened in the 20 years since Austin Powers in Goldmember was released. The stock market has risen and fallen, Keanu Reeves appreciation has grown to insurmountable heights, we've endured a global shut down and health crisis. But one thing has stayed consistent: You do not mess with Beyoncé.

In a recent Vulture retrospective on the 2002 comedy, the production's makeup artist Kate Biscoe revealed that our beloved Bey, who starred as Foxxy Cleopatra in the film, fought to ensure the character stayed true to her name. According to Biscoe, the star reportedly asked for the movie poster to be redone because it made her appear too skinny.

"She says, 'You made me too skinny. It's not me,'" Biscoe shared. "Then she did this hourglass shape. And he said, 'Okay, we'll fix that.' She walked away to go do the scene, and I looked at him and smiled, like, 'Is that the first time that you've ever had an actress ask to make her body bigger?' He was like, 'Yes. It's going to cost me thousands of dollars, but I am going to do it.'"

The reveal is slightly surprising given that the singer was not fully poised atop her throne back in 2002. Though a star from her time with Destiny's Child, the moment occurred in a pre Crazy in Love world (the track and her first solo album debuted the following year). The performer had only one film credit to her name, MTV's 2001 TV movie Carmen: A Hip Hopera, which sadly did not go on to become part of classic cinema canon. In other words, her assertiveness deserves praise given she was a big-screen newbie full powers had yet to be fully realized.

While it is unclear if the promo Beyoncé disapproved of had been altered, making women appear more slender or having them heavily Photoshopped for marketing purposes has been an unfortunately common and controversial practice. It even still happens to classic photos of stars. In recent years, Keira Knightly, Melissa McCarthy, and Alicia Vikander have all fallen prey to such practices. Heck, Amy Schumer once thanked EW for not altering her body on our 2015 cover story.

Of course, Queen Bey went on to appear in Obsessed, Dreamgirls, and The Pink Panther — all of which feature the gloriously curvy singer.

Representatives for Beyoncé did not respond to EW's request for comment.

