The best and worst fictional politicians

Mike Morris, The Ides of March
Cross Creek/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock
Josiah Bartlet, The West Wing
David Rose/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Frank Underwood, House of Cards
Melinda Sue Gordon/Netflix
President Beck, Deep Impact
Paramount/Courtesy Everett Collection
Claire Underwood, House of Cards
Melinda Sue Gordon/Netflix
Andrew Shepherd, The American President
Columbia Pictures/Everett Collection
James Marshall, Air Force One
Claudette Barius/Columbia Pictures/Photofest
Elizabeth "Bess" McCord, Madam Secretary
David M. Russell/CBS
Fitzgerald Grant, Scandal
Craig Sjodin/ABC
President Sawyer, White House Down
Centropolis/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock
Selina Meyer, Veep
Lacey Terrell /HBO
Leslie Knope, Parks and Recreation
Colleen Hayes/NBC
Mackenzie Allen, Commander in Chief
KENT EANES/ABC
David Palmer, 24
Isabella Vosmikova/FOX
The Prime Minister, Love Actually
Peter Mountain/Universal/Dna/Working Title/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock
President Snow, The Hunger Games
REX Shutterstock
Thomas J. Whitmore, Independence Day
Moviestore/REX/Shutterstock
Cornelius Fudge, Harry Potter
Everett Collection
1 of 18
Advertisement