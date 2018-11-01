The best and worst fictional politicians

From 'Veep' and 'House of Cards,' to 'Independence Day' and 'The Hunger Games' — what we can learn from movie and TV politicians.

Seija Rankin
and Mary Sollosi
November 01, 2018 at 12:00 PM EDT
<p><strong>DON&rsquo;T: </strong>Hire a bunch of power-hungry cynics to run your campaign</p> <p>Just kidding! How else are you supposed to get anywhere? More to the point: Don&rsquo;t get the intern pregnant. Because oh my gosh, why on earth would you do that?</p>
Mike Morris, The Ides of March

DON’T: Hire a bunch of power-hungry cynics to run your campaign

Just kidding! How else are you supposed to get anywhere? More to the point: Don’t get the intern pregnant. Because oh my gosh, why on earth would you do that?

Cross Creek/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock
<p><strong>DO:&nbsp;</strong>Take advice from a cocktail napkin if you have to</p> <p>In the fall of 1997, Leo McGarry wrote &#8220;Bartlet for America&#8221; on what was, obstensively, a piece of trash. But that gesture wound up persuading his best friend Josiah Bartlet, then-governor of New Hampshire, to run for president. Just think about the potential that would have gone to waste if&nbsp;<em>The West Wing&nbsp;</em>was actually just about the first family of New England. Sure, there would have been some great foliage, but fictional Americans would have gone without Social Security reform, the first female Chief Justice of the Supreme Court, or the awe-inspiring theatrics of C.J. Cregg.&nbsp;</p>
Josiah Bartlet, The West Wing

DO: Take advice from a cocktail napkin if you have to

In the fall of 1997, Leo McGarry wrote “Bartlet for America” on what was, obstensively, a piece of trash. But that gesture wound up persuading his best friend Josiah Bartlet, then-governor of New Hampshire, to run for president. Just think about the potential that would have gone to waste if The West Wing was actually just about the first family of New England. Sure, there would have been some great foliage, but fictional Americans would have gone without Social Security reform, the first female Chief Justice of the Supreme Court, or the awe-inspiring theatrics of C.J. Cregg. 

David Rose/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
<p><strong>DON&#8217;T:&nbsp;</strong>Do anything like Frank Underwood</p> <p>Maybe just print out his personal and professional biography and do the exact opposite of everything.&nbsp;</p>
Frank Underwood, House of Cards

DON’T: Do anything like Frank Underwood

Maybe just print out his personal and professional biography and do the exact opposite of everything. 

Melinda Sue Gordon/Netflix
<p><strong>DO:&nbsp;</strong>Learn how to keep calm in an insane emergency</p> <p>We&#8217;re not really sure what kind of meditation and yoga practice President Beck has going in&nbsp;<em>Deep Impact</em>, but whatever it was seemed to work extremely well.&nbsp;</p>
President Beck, Deep Impact

DO: Learn how to keep calm in an insane emergency

We’re not really sure what kind of meditation and yoga practice President Beck has going in Deep Impact, but whatever it was seemed to work extremely well. 

Paramount/Courtesy Everett Collection
<p><strong>DON&#8217;T:&nbsp;</strong>Marry a villainous, corrupt politician with a taste for murder</p> <p>In the world of&nbsp;<a href="https://ew.com/tv/2018/10/23/netflix-house-of-cards-season-6-ew-review/"><em>House of Cards</em></a>, Claire Underwood holds the highest office in the land because of a great many technicalities and some very serious failings on the part of her husband, the former President. It may be convenient for the narrative, but we&#8217;re willing to bet Claire would have found herself in this position of power without her husband doing it first. She shouldn&#8217;t have to answer for her husband&#8217;s mistakes, but living without that baggage would make her job a lot easier.&nbsp;</p>
Claire Underwood, House of Cards

DON’T: Marry a villainous, corrupt politician with a taste for murder

In the world of House of Cards, Claire Underwood holds the highest office in the land because of a great many technicalities and some very serious failings on the part of her husband, the former President. It may be convenient for the narrative, but we’re willing to bet Claire would have found herself in this position of power without her husband doing it first. She shouldn’t have to answer for her husband’s mistakes, but living without that baggage would make her job a lot easier. 

Melinda Sue Gordon/Netflix
<p><strong>DO: </strong>Follow your heart</p> <p>Politics is dirty &mdash; it&rsquo;s deals and tricks and tradeoffs and compromises. Love is messy &mdash; it&rsquo;s give and take and sacrifice and, uh, also compromises. You would think combining them would be a disaster of presidential proportions but maybe, just maybe, one can help you cut through the noise and see the other with clear eyes. Maybe you really can have it all! This is America! In the &lsquo;90s!</p>
Andrew Shepherd, The American President

DO: Follow your heart

Politics is dirty — it’s deals and tricks and tradeoffs and compromises. Love is messy — it’s give and take and sacrifice and, uh, also compromises. You would think combining them would be a disaster of presidential proportions but maybe, just maybe, one can help you cut through the noise and see the other with clear eyes. Maybe you really can have it all! This is America! In the ‘90s!

Columbia Pictures/Everett Collection
<p><strong>DO: </strong>Learn how to fly a plane</p> <p>It will make everything a lot easier if (when?) Air Force One gets taken over by murderous traitors.&nbsp;</p>
James Marshall, Air Force One

DO: Learn how to fly a plane

It will make everything a lot easier if (when?) Air Force One gets taken over by murderous traitors. 

Claudette Barius/Columbia Pictures/Photofest
<p><strong>DO:&nbsp;</strong>Avoid war with Russia</p> <p>Seriously. At all costs. Especially if doing so also prevents a probable World War III.&nbsp;</p>
Elizabeth "Bess" McCord, Madam Secretary

DO: Avoid war with Russia

Seriously. At all costs. Especially if doing so also prevents a probable World War III. 

David M. Russell/CBS
<p><strong>DON&#8217;T: </strong>Promise anyone you&#8217;ll quit politics to move to Vermont and make jam</p> <p>You&#8217;ll never actually get out &mdash; you&#8217;ve got too much skin in the game &mdash; and instead you&#8217;ll drive everyone crazy with all the dramatic back-and-forth.&nbsp;</p>
Fitzgerald Grant, Scandal

DON’T: Promise anyone you’ll quit politics to move to Vermont and make jam

You’ll never actually get out — you’ve got too much skin in the game — and instead you’ll drive everyone crazy with all the dramatic back-and-forth. 

Craig Sjodin/ABC
<p><strong>DO: </strong>Befriend Channing Tatum</p> <p>There&#8217;s no pair of biceps better equipped to help you out in a national emergency.&nbsp;</p>
President Sawyer, White House Down

DO: Befriend Channing Tatum

There’s no pair of biceps better equipped to help you out in a national emergency. 

Centropolis/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock
<p><strong>DO:&nbsp;</strong>Hire the best assistants money can buy</p> <p>Selina Meyer is a force to be reckoned with, but there&#8217;s no denying that her aides, Gary Walsh and Amy Brookheimer, are not only a key part of&nbsp;<em>Veep</em>&#8216;s entertainment but quite literally the only thing keeping the Meyer ship afloat. How much one should force said assistants to grovel at one&#8217;s feet is a debate for another time.</p>
Selina Meyer, Veep

DO: Hire the best assistants money can buy

Selina Meyer is a force to be reckoned with, but there’s no denying that her aides, Gary Walsh and Amy Brookheimer, are not only a key part of Veep‘s entertainment but quite literally the only thing keeping the Meyer ship afloat. How much one should force said assistants to grovel at one’s feet is a debate for another time.

Lacey Terrell /HBO
<p><strong>DO:&nbsp;</strong>Eat your waffles</p> <p>You know what they say: A waffle a day keeps the angry constituents away</p>
Leslie Knope, Parks and Recreation

DO: Eat your waffles

You know what they say: A waffle a day keeps the angry constituents away

Colleen Hayes/NBC
<p><strong>DON&#8217;T: </strong>Let anyone tell you you&#8217;re not qualified to be President just because you&#8217;re a woman</p> <p>Enough said.&nbsp;</p>
Mackenzie Allen, Commander in Chief

DON’T: Let anyone tell you you’re not qualified to be President just because you’re a woman

Enough said. 

KENT EANES/ABC
<p><strong>DO:&nbsp;</strong>Keep your enemies close and Jack Bauer closer</p> <p>Just trust us one this one. Everyone has a Jack Bauer in their life &mdash; identify him immediately and then never let him out of your sight.&nbsp;</p>
David Palmer, 24

DO: Keep your enemies close and Jack Bauer closer

Just trust us one this one. Everyone has a Jack Bauer in their life — identify him immediately and then never let him out of your sight. 

Isabella Vosmikova/FOX
<p><strong>DO: </strong>Stand up to bullies&nbsp;</p> <p>Just because you&rsquo;re the Prime Minister doesn&rsquo;t mean other people won&rsquo;t try to intimidate you. Don&rsquo;t let them &mdash; even if they are the leader of the free world. (A bully of a POTUS! Can you imagine?) And then when you&rsquo;ve looked that jerk in the eye and shot down his weak attempt to push you around with a rousing speech about David Beckham and Harry Potter? Go ahead and dance about it. You&rsquo;ve earned it.</p>
The Prime Minister, Love Actually

DO: Stand up to bullies 

Just because you’re the Prime Minister doesn’t mean other people won’t try to intimidate you. Don’t let them — even if they are the leader of the free world. (A bully of a POTUS! Can you imagine?) And then when you’ve looked that jerk in the eye and shot down his weak attempt to push you around with a rousing speech about David Beckham and Harry Potter? Go ahead and dance about it. You’ve earned it.

Peter Mountain/Universal/Dna/Working Title/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock
<p><strong>DON&#8217;T: </strong>Underestimate girls</p> <p>Girls don&rsquo;t actually care if you&rsquo;re a sadistic fascist with perfectly groomed facial hair and the power of the twelve-tiered institution behind you. You think Panem is your playground for cruelty, President Snow? Let me ask you this:&nbsp;<a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VBmMU_iwe6U">Who run the world?</a></p>
President Snow, The Hunger Games

DON’T: Underestimate girls

Girls don’t actually care if you’re a sadistic fascist with perfectly groomed facial hair and the power of the twelve-tiered institution behind you. You think Panem is your playground for cruelty, President Snow? Let me ask you this: Who run the world?

REX Shutterstock
<p><strong>DO:&nbsp;</strong>Take public-speaking lessons</p> <p>There&#8217;s going to come a time in which you need to get on a microphone/bullhorn/etc. and deliver a monologue that sends chills through the spines of every American (in a good way). Don&#8217;t believe us? We&#8217;ll let President Whitmore speak for himself:&nbsp;</p> <p>&#8220;Good morning. In less than an hour, aircraft from here will join others from around the world. And we will be launching the largest aerial battle in the history of mankind. Mankind; that word should have new meaning for all of us today. We can&rsquo;t be consumed by our petty differences anymore. We will be united in our common interests. Perhaps it&rsquo;s fate that today is the 4th of July and you will once again be fighting for our freedom. Not from tyranny, oppression, or persecution, but from annihilation. We&rsquo;re fighting for our right to live, to exist. And should we win the day, the 4th of July will no longer be known as an American holiday, but as the day when the world declared in one voice: &lsquo;We will not go quietly into the night!&rsquo; &lsquo;We will not vanish without a fight!&rsquo; &lsquo;We&rsquo;re going to live on!&rsquo; &lsquo;We&rsquo;re going to survive!&rsquo; Today we celebrate our Independence Day!'&#8221;</p>
Thomas J. Whitmore, Independence Day

DO: Take public-speaking lessons

There’s going to come a time in which you need to get on a microphone/bullhorn/etc. and deliver a monologue that sends chills through the spines of every American (in a good way). Don’t believe us? We’ll let President Whitmore speak for himself: 

“Good morning. In less than an hour, aircraft from here will join others from around the world. And we will be launching the largest aerial battle in the history of mankind. Mankind; that word should have new meaning for all of us today. We can’t be consumed by our petty differences anymore. We will be united in our common interests. Perhaps it’s fate that today is the 4th of July and you will once again be fighting for our freedom. Not from tyranny, oppression, or persecution, but from annihilation. We’re fighting for our right to live, to exist. And should we win the day, the 4th of July will no longer be known as an American holiday, but as the day when the world declared in one voice: ‘We will not go quietly into the night!’ ‘We will not vanish without a fight!’ ‘We’re going to live on!’ ‘We’re going to survive!’ Today we celebrate our Independence Day!'”

Moviestore/REX/Shutterstock
<p><strong>DON&rsquo;T: </strong>Get attached to the glamour</p> <p>Power can be glamorous, yes. Governing, however, is not &mdash; not when you&rsquo;re really doing the work. Fudge couldn&rsquo;t make himself take a hard look at the real problems and try to effect change because he loved his Minister of Magic business cards and expensive flashy bowler hats; he couldn&rsquo;t stand to make enemies of the rich and pureblooded, or to get his hands dirty correcting a corrupted system. Do better, Fudge. The fate of the Wizarding World is too high a price to pay for your vanity and weakness.</p>
Cornelius Fudge, Harry Potter

DON’T: Get attached to the glamour

Power can be glamorous, yes. Governing, however, is not — not when you’re really doing the work. Fudge couldn’t make himself take a hard look at the real problems and try to effect change because he loved his Minister of Magic business cards and expensive flashy bowler hats; he couldn’t stand to make enemies of the rich and pureblooded, or to get his hands dirty correcting a corrupted system. Do better, Fudge. The fate of the Wizarding World is too high a price to pay for your vanity and weakness.

Everett Collection
