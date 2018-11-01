The best and worst fictional politicians

DO: Take advice from a cocktail napkin if you have to

In the fall of 1997, Leo McGarry wrote “Bartlet for America” on what was, obstensively, a piece of trash. But that gesture wound up persuading his best friend Josiah Bartlet, then-governor of New Hampshire, to run for president. Just think about the potential that would have gone to waste if The West Wing was actually just about the first family of New England. Sure, there would have been some great foliage, but fictional Americans would have gone without Social Security reform, the first female Chief Justice of the Supreme Court, or the awe-inspiring theatrics of C.J. Cregg.