The best World War II movies of all time

The Great Escape (1963)

This classic film features nonstop thrills on land, sea, and air, all within a gripping tale of freedom. The Great Escape tells the story of three Allied POWs planning their escape from a German camp . The cast — including Steve McQueen, Richard Attenborough, and James Garner — is triumphant, and director John Sturges does an excellent job highlighting the resilience of humanity. While the film didn't win many awards, it was one of the highest-grossing films of 1963, and will always be remembered as one of the greatest prisoners of war movies ever.

Available on: Amazon Prime Video (for rent)