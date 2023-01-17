The 15 best Will Ferrell movies, ranked

14. Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery (1997)

Yeah, yeah we get it. We're kind of breaking our own rule about Ferrell not quite having a meaty enough role for inclusion in this list but considering how memorable Mustafa (Ferrell) is and that the character stands out in two separate films, exceptions were made. After all, EW's Owen Gleiberman, who reviewed both Austin Powers films Ferrell appeared in, International Man of Mystery and The Spy Who Shagged Me, gave each B grades and a big part of that is due to its ensemble cast. Though the role of Mustafa was small, it's even more impactful upon reflection.

Ferrell wasn't THE Will Ferrell in 1997 when International Man of Mystery was released. At the time the film was released, he was just finishing his second year on Saturday Night Live. And while Ferrell had success early as a Spartan cheerleader on the show, there wasn't any indication that he'd turn into the star we all know so well. So watching Ferrell as Mustafa after the fact is like looking into a comedy time machine.

Dr. Evil's (Mike Myers) weapons designer also has the rare distinction of being killed twice in two different movies. In International Man of Mystery, an error where Mustafa is unable to anticipate feline complications to the reanimation process leads to Dr. Evil's cat, Mr. Bigglesworth, losing his hair. As punishment, Mustafa is dropped into a fire pit and eventually shot. In the sequel The Spy Who Shagged Me, meanwhile, the henchman is a devout three-question form follower before being hit with a dart by Mini-Me (Verne Troyer) and falling off a cliff, breaking his legs. Both scenes were funny, goofy, and proved that even in small doses, Ferrell has a big impact.