The 15 best Wes Craven horror films, ranked

14. Deadly Blessing (1981)

It's surprising that this early '80s Craven film has such a low profile, particularly since it features an early role for Sharon Stone as well as one of the angriest and creepiest performances Ernest Borgnine has ever given. (We'll just say it: the Razzies were wrong to nominate him for Worst Supporting Actor for this film. Wrong, wrong, wrong.)

Martha and Jim Schmidt are a couple who maintain a farm in the middle of a Hittite community. Heavily religious, the Hittites look less than favorably upon the Schmidts as a result of Jim — a former Hittite — leaving the community after getting married. When Jim is killed, seemingly as a result of a mechanical accident, two of Martha's friends drive in from the city to help her get through this tough time, only for a flurry of events to occur which seem intended to have Martha share the same fate as her husband.

Say what you will about this film and its flaws, but it possesses arguably the single most WTF ending of any inclusion on this list. We're not saying it's a good or bad conclusion, but one thing's for sure: you absolutely, positively won't see it coming.