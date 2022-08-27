The 32 best vampire movies

British actor Gary Oldman, very heavily made up and dressed in a metallic. jewel-encrusted cape, gestures menacingly in a scene from the film 'Bram Stoker's Dracula,' directed by Francis Ford Coppola, California, 1992. (Photo by Columbia Pictures/Fotos International/Getty Images)

Bram Stoker's Dracula (1992)

Francis Ford Coppola once told EW that it was none other than Winona Ryder (who stars here as Mina Harker) who convinced the director to helm his singular vision of Stoker's novel. As Coppola explained it, he decided to film his Dracula "much in the way that the earliest cinema practitioners would have…in the script there were a million effects, but I wanted to do them all live. Nothing in post-production; do them all in the camera."

Despite a troubled production that earned it the nickname "Bonfire of the Vampires," the resulting film is a giddily unrestrained gothic horror tale which finds the director presiding over his most eloquently designed production to date. (The film was awarded three Oscars for Best Costume Design, Sound Editing, and Makeup, plus earned a fourth nomination for Best Art Direction.) Coppola's use of shadow throughout his Dracula is nothing short of mesmerizing, while the ingeniously rendered practical special effects hold a subtle, '40s-style camp value without losing their weight within the narrative.

A sequel, The Van Helsing Chronicles, was planned, though interest from the original cast in returning for a sequel appeared low and it never came to pass. (Ryder, who has shared her tumultuous experiences on the film, which included an accidental marriage to co-star Keanu Reeves, responded to EW's query of her involvement in a sequel by simply remarking that "Dracula was a pretty chaotic movie. It was everyone running around and chasing each other with fangs.")

Although it would have been a delight to see another straight horror production from Coppola, his version of Dracula speaks for itself as one of the best (fairly) recent vampire films.

Available: To rent on Amazon Prime Video, YouTube, Google Play, Vudu, and Apple TV+.

