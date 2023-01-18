The 23 best time travel movies of all time

The Back to the Future trilogy (1985, 1989, 1990)

While it's true that the first Back to the Future movie is probably one of the greatest time travel movies of all time, with its two sequels living in its shadows, all three are essential to understanding the character of Marty McFly (Michael J. Fox). The Back to the Future trilogy is an '80s version of a bildungsroman about a teenager who has to learn that there's much more to life than being, well, a teenager. The first film, confidently directed by Robert Zemeckis, is imbued with so much humor and heart, it's all too easy to get sucked into a plot that should be convoluted, but that works so awfully well.

Back to the Future Part II evokes a bit less feeling than the original, and it's significantly grittier, but it's still "another fantastic voyage" as EW's critic wrote, flinging Marty and Doc Brown (Christopher Lloyd) into a slightly prescient future version of 2015. Back to the Future Part III, meanwhile, restores the heart, but its story is slighter as it wraps up Marty's saga, sending Doc off on a brand new adventure all his own. While the first Back to the Future movie is required viewing for any time travel enthusiast, stick around for the rest of the trilogy, too: even if this franchise's view of time travel is riddled with potential paradoxes, they are entertaining paradoxes nonetheless.