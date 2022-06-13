The best thrillers to watch on Netflix right now

Bird Box (2018)

In about the bleakest post-apocalyptic world imaginable, Sandra Bullock plays Malorie, trapped in a dystopian house with some other survivors (John Malkovich, Machine Gun Kelly, Jacki Weaver, Trevante Rhodes), who are avoiding a series of creatures that stem from a malevolent "entity"— if anyone lays eyes on them, they will go insane and try to kill themselves. Eventually, Malorie attempts to get her two children to safety by traveling to a secure community, but must do so blindfolded.

EW's Leah Greenblatt said in her review, "There is no bigger how or why, just bare survival and a steely Bullock — suddenly, fiercely ready to fight for a half-lived life." It became the most-watched film on Netflix within 28 days of release at the time, and still ranks in the top tier of the most-watched Netflix films ever.

If you liked Bird Box, you might also enjoy: The River Wild (1994), in which Meryl Streep plays a mom navigating the elements while defending her family from an unhinged Kevin Bacon. Available on HBO Max.