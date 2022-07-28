The best thriller movies on Hulu

Single White Female (1992)

Personal ads are too often a breeding ground for risky business, but before there were creeps on Craigslist, there was Single White Female. The '90s erotic thriller begins in New York City when the newly single Allie (Bridget Fonda) finds a new roommate in Hedy (Jennifer Jason Leigh), a kind-enough girl with a fear of abandonment that could swallow them both whole. The two soon share a semi-wholesome sisterhood, but as the women grow closer, tensions rise in a cautionary tale complete with sex, sabotage, and stolen identities.

EW's critic at the time noted that "Single White Female has some good, perverse touches (it's time someone finally used a five-inch high heel as a murder weapon), and the picture is exceedingly well acted." And though it received mixed reviews upon its release in 1992, many now look back on this film fondly, our editors included.

