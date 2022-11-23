She's Gotta Have It (1986)

Spike Lee's very first feature is a pitch-perfect example of the early indie movie. She's Gotta Have It is a performance-forward, low-budget shoot that focuses on the exuberant Nola Darling (Tracy Camilla Johns) and the three men in her life: Jamie (Tommy Redmond Hicks), Greer (John Canada Terrell), and Mars (Lee). In an effort to keep everything open, and even out the playing field, Nola invites all three men to Thanksgiving dinner — the first one she's ever cooked. It's an engaging scene, seeing calm Jamie, arrogant Greer, and extroverted Mars all play off of one another, while Nola is clearly in charge of the situation.

In 1986, seeing an unapologetically sexual, non-monogamous woman on screen was much more revolutionary than it should have been, and it's gratifying to see the three men all vie for her affections as she commands the head of the table. No wonder Lee recently brought the project back for a (sadly short-lived) Netflix series.