The 13 best Sylvester Stallone roles

John Spartan - Demolition Man (1993)

The year is 1996. Los Angeles is a dystopian hellscape terrorized by the nefarious super villain Simon Phoenix (Wesley Snipes). When LAPD Sgt. John Spartan (Stallone) botches an operation to rescue hostages from Phoenix's clutches, both men are sentenced to suspended animation and subliminal rehabilitation in California's Cryo-Penitentiary. Awakened in 2032, "the 21st century's most dangerous cop" and "most ruthless criminal" will face-off once again to determine the future of the utopian mega city of San Angeles.

The 1993 sci-fi hit allowed Stallone to show off not only his action movie chops, but his comedic ones as well. As former EW critic Owen Gleiberman wrote, "He's a winning comedian in this movie, rolling his eyes at a world that no longer places any value on testosterone." With a charming supporting performance by a then-unknown Sandra Bullock as his wide-eyed sidekick, Lt. Lenina Huxley, Demolition Man is a must-watch for fans of Stallone's action movie oeuvre.