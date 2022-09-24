The best supernatural movies on Amazon Prime
You know it when you feel it… that sense of something clawing at you from the great beyond. It's as recognizable as chains rattling in the night and the excitement of starting a spooky movie. From haunted mansions with a previous malevolent occupant — Malicious, Thirteen Ghosts — to Megan Fox transforming into a succubus and the Cenobites passing through the Hell-to-Earth portal, here's EW's list of the best supernatural movies streaming on Amazon Prime Video right now.
Hellraiser (1987)
With a reboot of Hellraiser on its way to Hulu, this is your chance to glory over the gloom, gore, and arch world-building of the original 1987 film. Written and directed by horror legend Clive Barker and based on his own novella The Hellbound Heart, this is our first introduction to the pierced, sadomasochistic dimensional beings known as the Cenobites, who are unleashed on Earth to conduct wholesale supernatural mayhem on pleasure-seeking humans.
Who are the Cenobites? Well, there's a place in Hell where they worship pain and its freeing ability on the soul, with lead Cenobite "Pinhead" and his legions being the driving force in Hellraiser and its many sequels. As Benjamin Svetkey writes of Hellraiser for EW, "Clive Barker's cerebral horror flick vaulted Pinhead into the scare pantheon alongside Jason and Freddy," making this quintessential supernatural film required viewing for genre enthusiasts.
If you liked Hellraiser, you might also enjoy: Hellbound: Hellraiser II (1988), also streaming on Amazon Prime Video.
Jennifer's Body (2009)
Starring Megan Fox and Amanda Seyfried with direction by Karyn Kusama and a screenplay from Diablo Cody, the darkly comedic cult hit Jennifer's Body mixes gruesome horror slayings with supernatural elements, exploratory feminism, and the usual high school dramas. Well, usual until Fox is possessed through a boy band's Faustian bargain (one virgin for international fame) and now must consume the body of the football captain if she wants to stay "healthy" and upright.
"It's hard to imagine that such a horrific concept could come from the same mind that dreamed up the friendly, kooky teenage world of Juno: screenwriter (and EW columnist) Diablo Cody," wrote EW in 2009. "'After Juno came out, people were like, 'Thanks for portraying teenagers as good people,'" Cody told EW. "And I'm like, Well, I'm undoing all of that overnight with this movie." Fox too has always had a soft-spot for Jennifer's Body, saying in 2021 that "this movie is art, but when it came out, nobody was saying that," as is the trend for beloved cult classics like this one.
If you liked Jennifer's Body, you might also enjoy: Freaky (2020), streaming on HBO Max.
Hell House LLC (2015)
What if you combined the verité grooves of documentary-style found footage, the inherent creepiness of a haunted house attraction, and the sense of uncertainty around a horrifying and mysterious incident of violence? Well, you'd have something like Hell House LLC. Amidst frantic local media coverage, interviews with inquisitive journalists, and even a cryptic YouTube video from a spectator, the death of 15 people in the basement of Hell House remains a mystery… that is until the lone survivor of the team behind the attraction comes forward with tapes documenting the terrors leading up to that fateful night.
The 2015 indie horror hit that has capitalized on its cult following with two ensuing sequels, but don't get ahead of yourself. There's enough going on in the first Hell House to occupy your supernatural curiosity, and that's before the rumors and suspicions of satanic cult activity come into play.
If you liked Hell House LLC, you might also enjoy: Gonjiam Haunted Asylum (2018), a Korean indie and found footage experiment also streaming on Amazon Prime Video.
Malicious (2018)
You can't make a list about supernatural movies and not include a film with all of the classic building blocks of Malicious: a newly married couple, Adam (Josh Stewart) and very pregnant Lisa (Bojana Novakovic), the latter left alone in an unfamiliar new home, a mysterious box, a creepy doll, and, of course, ghosts wearing cheerleading uniforms. And when a malevolent force finds a way to manipulate the mother-to-be and her unborn charge, it's then that the Malicious doings really start happening.
Another thing Malicious has going for it? The always terrific Delroy Lindo, who here plays a paranormal researcher akin to Ed and Lorraine Warren in the Conjuring films. OnceLindo sets up his recording equipment in Adam and Lisa's home, that's when the entity causing all of the trouble gets really malicious.
If you liked Malicious, you might also enjoy: Supernatural mysteries and murders abound in Oculus (2013), also streaming on Amazon Prime Video.
The Blair Witch Project (1999)
One of the most successful horror films of all time, probably the genre's ultimate sleeper hit, and the movie that made found footage the preferred style for at least a decade, The Blair Witch Project has also spawned an entire franchise of films built around the same creepy legend at its core. Marketed (and believed) as a true story upon its release, audiences were horrified by the realistic spectacle of college kids investigating the urban legend of the Blair Witch in rural Maryland before mysteriously disappearing. So, will you re-enter the woods and search for a creepy bundle of sticks?
"You could argue that The Blair Witch Project ticked so many people off because it dared to be different," says EW's 1999 review. "You might opine that the rigid explicitness of modern horror, as dictated in films from Psycho to Scream, has made audiences callous to subtlety. YOU can say those things. I'll just say that Blair Witch is one of the best creepy campfire stories ever made, and that the only way to appreciate it as such is to watch it on a television. At home. With the lights out."
If you liked The Blair Witch Project, you might also enjoy: Eli Roth's early aughts horror hit Cabin Fever (2002), featuring another return to the woods and also streaming on Amazon Prime Video.
The Taking of Deborah Logan (2014)
Speaking of found footage, the technique still had legs in 2014 when filmmaker Adam Robitel utilized it to a terrifically unsettling effect in his directorial debut, The Taking of Deborah Logan. This time, film students set out to document one aging woman's bout with Alzheimer's, but instead discover something much more sinister lurking in her mental cavities. The fear and mystery of a chronically debilitating disease, the brutal legacy of infamous past slayings, and talk of rituals and reincarnation are all at work in this oft-overlooked gem of 2010s supernatural horror.
While the film eventually established a steady following, that wasn't clear at first. "It was devastating," Robitel told EW about its underwhelming release. "I had gone into serious debt making the movie so I was like, oh, I failed, I'm a failure. But, that weekend, on Netflix, a million people saw and shared it. It was so vindicating, without any sort of marketing might or anything, for people to have discovered it." Now, you can discover the terrors for yourself on Amazon Prime Video.
If you liked The Taking of Deborah Logan, you might also enjoy: The Autopsy of Jane Doe (2016), available to rent on Amazon Prime Video.
The Manor (2021)
Writer and director Axelle Carolyn of The Manor also helmed episodes of American Horror Story, and it's that long-running FX horror hit that this gothic film feels inspired by. Barbara Hershey is Judith, a former dancer in her youth, who becomes the newest resident of a creaky old nursing home after she suffers a stroke. The other residents of Golden Sun Manor seem to be dying at an alarming rate, and Judith soon discovers how supernatural forces keep other people alive even longer.
The Manor is another film in the Welcome to the Blumhouse series, and returns Hershey to horror after her terrific turn in the Insidious franchise. But in The Manor, evil forces and her own fractured mind are working against Judith. "Even her devoted grandson Josh (Nicholas Alexander) thinks her fears are the result of dementia, not demons," writes Clark Collis for EW. "With no one willing to believe her, Judith must either escape the confines of the Manor or fall victim to the evil that dwells within it."
If you liked The Manor, you might also enjoy: The underrated Nicole Kidman thriller Before I Go to Sleep (2014), also streaming on Amazon Prime Video.
Thirteen Ghosts (2001)
Thirteen Ghosts, a shouty, critically-panned, but ultimately fun throwback to the frights and supernatural scares of Scooby-Doo cartoons, stars Tony Shalhoub as a well-meaning widower who moves his family into the mysterious, glass-paneled home of his supposedly dead uncle (F. Murray Abraham). There, he quickly discovers that their new home is no ordinary mansion, but instead a kind of holding tank/delivery system for ghosts with good and evil agendas of their own. And the cherry on top for the very early 2000s vibes of Thirteen Ghosts? Co-stars Shannon Elizabeth and a typically live-wire Matthew Lillard, of course.
"One of the spirits was called the Headless torso, which was this legless and headless creature." Shalhoub told EW in 2001. " "[The filmmakers] actually brought in an actor with no legs. I guess they couldn't find a headless actor. They were probably all working."
If you liked Thirteen Ghosts, you might also enjoy: Forgotten 1998 thriller The Curve, with some fully-committed performances from Lillard and Michael Vartan, streaming on Tubi.
We Are Still Here (2015)
We Are Still Here is a 2015 period indie horror entry from writer-director Ted Geoghegan, a film that proves that when it comes to the supernatural, the horrific, and things proverbially going bump in the night, there's no better setting than a proper haunted house. Here, horror legend Barbara Crampton (Re-Animator, Chopping Mall, You're Next) and Andrew Sensenig star as a couple inspired to move into a mysterious new home after the traumatic loss of their young son. But despite seeking rest and a fresh start, all they get is meddling townspeople, longstanding secrets, and a home with its own blood to spill.
Taking a cue (or two or three) from early-'80s chillers like The Fog and The House by the Cemetery, EW's Chris Nashawaty writes of We Are Still Here, "Ted Geoghegan's directorial debut has enough decent scares to push it past pastiche." Maybe the couple is being visited by their dead son via their new home's supernatural highway? And maybe they should have checked the Zillow listing's property history more closely.
If you liked We Are Still Here, you might also enjoy: Don't Look Now (1973), a classic tale of grief and superstition, available to rent on Amazon Prime Video.
Paranormal Activity (2007)
Originally made on a shoestring, indie film budget, Paranormal Activity went on to bank almost $200 million at the box office, spawn its own series of sequels, and reignite the found footage horror movement first popularized in the late 1990s. When a young couple (played by near-unknowns Katie Featherston and Micah Sloat) documents the supernatural presence lurking in their house, issues of demons and possessions plague our unsuspecting lovers, and their choice to document the chaos becomes paramount to who will survive..
"When I say that Oren Peli's Paranormal Activity, a haunted-house thriller shot for $11,000, was made very much in the peekaboo-vérité spirit of Blair Witch — and that, in fact, it may be an even scarier film — you could find that frightening in one of two ways," writes EW's Owen Gleiberman. "You might say, 'Cool, I've got to see that,' or you may think, 'No, I won't get fooled again!' What I can tell the Blair Witch skeptics is that in that movie, you never really did get to see very much, but in Paranormal Activity you do, you honestly do."
If you liked Paranormal Activity, you might also enjoy: Sinister (2012), streaming on Peacock.
Evil Eye (2020)
Soul mates and reincarnation figure heavily into the supernatural vibes of Evil Eye, the third installment of the Welcome to the Blumhouse anthology of horror films on Amazon Prime Video. Sarita Choudhury stars as Usha, a woman who only wants the best for her daughter — a wealthy, handsome Indian suitor — but when Pallavi (Sunita Mani) begins dating Sandeep (Omar Maskati), attraction soon reveals itself to be an other-worldly obsession.
What if someone's stalker was powered by the supernatural? That's the terrifying conceit at the core of Evil Eye, and worse, Usha sees his true intentions, but no one, including her daughter, will believe her. Rule of thumb: If a guy like Sandeep seems too good to be true, he probably is. And when he's using out-of-this-world forces to fuel his obsessive, controlling behavior, a mother's love may be its only match.
If you liked Evil Eye, you might also enjoy: Nocturne (2020) also part of the Welcome to the Blumhouse anthology, which co-stars Sydney Sweeney and Madison Iseman and is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.
Suspiria (2018)
In a creative pivot, director Luca Guadagnino followed up his hit Call Me by Your Name with Suspiria, a period retelling of Dario Argento's 1977 horror classic that features the incomparable Tilda Swinton playing three different characters (one of whom is male), Dakota Johnson, and new-era scream queen Mia Goth. When a sheltered young woman named Susie (Johnson) travels to Germany and joins an exclusive dance company, she encounters a whole different kind of company in the coven of witches who run the place.
EW's Chris Nashawaty highlighted some of "the incredibly effective sequences in the film, including one showstopper in which Susie auditions for the lead part in a piece while, in a nearby studio, one of her fellow dancers is violently whipped around like a rag doll, her joints contorting like a possessed Swiss Army knife." Johnson was also proud of Suspiria, telling EW, "It's mischievous and play[ful] and I love it more than anything… It wasn't that this film sent me to a ward, I just have a lot of feelings."
If you liked Suspiria, you might also enjoy: The sinister gloom and sinful behaviors that abound in Saint Maud (2019), also streaming on Amazon Prime Video.
Related content:
Comments