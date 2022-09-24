The best supernatural movies on Amazon Prime

Hellraiser (1987)

With a reboot of Hellraiser on its way to Hulu, this is your chance to glory over the gloom, gore, and arch world-building of the original 1987 film. Written and directed by horror legend Clive Barker and based on his own novella The Hellbound Heart, this is our first introduction to the pierced, sadomasochistic dimensional beings known as the Cenobites, who are unleashed on Earth to conduct wholesale supernatural mayhem on pleasure-seeking humans.

Who are the Cenobites? Well, there's a place in Hell where they worship pain and its freeing ability on the soul, with lead Cenobite "Pinhead" and his legions being the driving force in Hellraiser and its many sequels. As Benjamin Svetkey writes of Hellraiser for EW, "Clive Barker's cerebral horror flick vaulted Pinhead into the scare pantheon alongside Jason and Freddy," making this quintessential supernatural film required viewing for genre enthusiasts.

