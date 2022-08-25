The best spy movies to stream on Netflix

Casino Royale (2006)

Daniel Craig's first Bond film rejuvenated the long-running franchise, making 007 a leaner, meaner, and more modern spy. In his first mission as 007, Bond engages in a high-stakes poker game to bankrupt terrorist Le Chiffre (Mads Mikkelsen) but falls tragically in love with Vesper Lynd (Eva Green), the British treasury agent bankrolling his game. In this reboot, M (Judi Dench) views Bond as a "blunt instrument" as he's just earned his license to kill, but hasn't quite evolved into the stylish gentleman he'd later become.

Casino Royale can take much credit for relaunching a long-standing franchise with a notably humanized version of the legendary character. As EW's reviewer put it, "It turns Bond into a human being again — a gruffly charming yet volatile chap who may be the swank king stud of the Western world, but who still has room for rage, fear, vulnerability, love." Although the Craig era of Bond films has been filled with highs (Skyfall) and lows (Quantum of Solace), Casino Royale is undoubtedly a forever face on the franchise's Mount Rushmore, giving 007 a nuance and depth for future renditions to live up to.

