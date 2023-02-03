The best Spike Lee movies, ranked

18. Oldboy (2013)

Remakes are tough. And they are almost impossible when it comes to a film with as much of a cult pedigree as South Korean director Park Chan-wook's 2003 stunner Oldboy. Several different parties circled around an American Hollywood remake for years, but Lee signed on for the unenviable task. And while there's no beating the source material, his film certainly has its pleasures, including a strong performance from Josh Brolin and Lee's direction, with EW's critic declaring that "he's made the first American film that fully conjures the perverse, loco charge of a sadomasochistic Asian revenge drama."

The twisty, tragic tale of revenge finds Brolin's character locked away for 20 years without any knowledge of why he's been imprisoned. He molds himself into a figure ready for revenge, only to one day wake up completely free and tasked with finding out the reason he was captured in the first place. To say any more would spoil the film's secrets — it's truly something you have to see for yourself. However, Lee was apparently unhappy with having to cut an hour out of his vision, with producers changing his closing credit to a "Spike Lee Film" instead of his signature "joint."