The 20 best slasher movies of all time

20. Tourist Trap (1979)

Molly (Jocelyn Jones) and her friends stumble upon Mr. Salusen (Chuck Connors) when their vehicle breaks down and he offers to help them, but things go from bad to worse when a mysterious masked man embarks on a killing spree.

Nearly 30 years after his first film role in Pat and Mike (1952), Connors agreed to be in Tourist Trap with the hope he'd introduce himself to a new generation of fans as a horror villain. But Connors didn't become a scary movie maestro, and he constantly fought with Jones on set over their different approaches to the work: Connors taught himself the craft, and Jones practiced method acting. No, they didn't get along.

