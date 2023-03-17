The 10 best Sherlock Holmes performances, ranked

10. Henry Cavill in Enola Holmes

This 2020 Netflix film is all about Millie Bobby Brown's eponymous detective, the younger (and equally brilliant) sister of the famed Sherlock. But Henry Cavill puts his own spin on the sleuth, taking a smaller but no less important part as Sherlock. It's the rare project that actually takes advantage of Cavill's charm: Through no fault of the actor, his Superman was always written as more of a glowering god than a flesh-and-blood man, and in The Witcher, he mostly just gets to grunt and slice apart monsters. Here, he takes on an equally iconic role and gets to make it his own, beating up bad guys and showing off his deduction skills. Here's hoping we haven't seen the last of Cavill's crime-solver.