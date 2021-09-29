Shang-Chi merch is flying off shelves — here are 10 things you can still collect

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings continues to make history. Not only has the film been a step in the right direction for Asian representation on the big screen, but it also shattered box office records for Labor Day weekend and cemented its place as the highest-grossing film during the pandemic. It has made a star out of lead actor Simu Liu, showed off the brilliance of acting legend Tony Leung in his first Hollywood blockbuster, and featured some of the most stunning hand-to-hand combat choreography that Marvel has ever done.