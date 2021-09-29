Shang-Chi merch is flying off shelves — here are 10 things you can still collect
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings continues to make history. Not only has the film been a step in the right direction for Asian representation on the big screen, but it also shattered box office records for Labor Day weekend and cemented its place as the highest-grossing film during the pandemic. It has made a star out of lead actor Simu Liu, showed off the brilliance of acting legend Tony Leung in his first Hollywood blockbuster, and featured some of the most stunning hand-to-hand combat choreography that Marvel has ever done.
With ticket sales for Shang-Chi still going strong, it's no surprise that merchandise related to the movie is flying off shelves. Marvel and Disney have teamed up with brands such as Hasbro, Funko, and beverage company Sanzo, and plenty of those items are already out of stock on Amazon. But you're not out of luck: EW has narrowed down the 10 best collectibles you can still buy now (if you act soon).
Are you a figurine collector? While most of Shang-Chi's Funko Pop collection is sold out at Amazon, as is the Hasbro figurine, both can still be found at Walmart. The store even has an exclusive collectible of Wenwu's Funko Pop, with the character wearing the white robe he had on when he met his wife, Ying Li, for the first time. Hasbro's lifelike Legends figurines of Shang-Chi holding his staff and Wenwu with his weapon are also available, and so is a wearable Ten Rings blaster.
Buy it! Wenwu Walmart-Exclusive Funko Pop, $9.88 at walmart.com
Lego fans can still grab two Shang-Chi sets, one replicating the battle at Ta Lo and the other featuring Shang-Chi and Katy's escape from the Ten Rings. And ShopDisney has a plush toy of the adorable Morris, the faceless hundun that guides our protagonists to Ta Lo, and a limited-edition pin set that includes Shang-Chi, Morris, the Ten Rings, Katy's bow and arrow, and the Great Protector. Although the Morris plush is currently sold out for pre-orders, you can try purchasing it when it's officially released on Wednesday, Sept. 29.
Buy it! 9-Inch Morris Plush, $39.99 at shopdisney.com
Marvel has also teamed up with Sanzo, the popular Asian-inspired sparkling water brand created by Sandro Roco, for a limited-edition Shang-Chi-themed version of its best-selling lychee sparkling water. Shoppers will find Wenwu, Shang-Chi, Katy, and Xialing on its cans, and Sanzo will donate 5 percent of sales from this collaboration to the Coalition of Asian Pacifics in Entertainment, an organization championing Asian American and Pacific Islander representation in entertainment and media.
Buy it! Sanzo Limited-Edition 12-Pack Lychee Sparkling Water, $39.99 at sanzo.com
Shop the best merch that's still available from Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings before it's gone for good.
