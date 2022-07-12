The best sci-fi movies on Netflix right now

Inception (2010)

Christopher Nolan's Inception is a dream come true for film buffs: A brainy blockbuster about mind-hackers with a Kubrickian sense of scope and a final shot so enigmatic that it'll continue to be debated for decades. Leonardo DiCaprio stars as Dom Cobb, a crook capable of infiltrating the dreams of the world's most powerful people in pursuit of confidential information. He and his team — Elliot Page, Tom Hardy, and Joseph Gordon-Levitt — can also plant ideas in the subconscious of targets. A financier played by Ken Watanabe hires them to do just that to the successor and son of a dying CEO, but reality isn't always as it seems, even to those seemingly controlling it.

Nolan's greatest feat, perhaps, is his ability to aestheticize the liminal space between dreams and reality. Inception sees him incorporate the question of whether we're asleep or awake into the (il)logic of its set pieces and the struggles of Cobb's marriage. "It's a rolling explosion of images as hypnotizing and sharply angled as any in a drawing by M. C. Escher," we wrote in our review. It's not all about its visual bombast, though: In an interview with EW, Nolan said the film is a personal one that touches on his own fears of losing himself in the shared dreams of his films. "I can lose myself in my job very easily," he said. "It's rare that you can identify yourself so clearly in a film. This film is very clear for me."