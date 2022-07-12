The best sci-fi movies on Netflix right now
Nothing makes you existential quite like a cloudless night sky. To consider the breadth of outer space is to confront a vastness that dwarfs our day-to-day routines, passions, and concerns. Movies like Steven Spielberg's War of the Worlds and Paul Verhoeven's Starship Troopers find horror and humor in intergalactic mayhem, but the best sci-fi films on Netflix present us with earthly dystopias that might be scarier than whatever lives beyond the stars.
From Inception's mind-bending dreamscapes to Sorry to Bother You's cutting satire of the grotesqueries of late capitalism, these are the must-watch sci-fi movies on Netflix.
Blade Runner: The Final Cut (1982)
There's multiple versions of Blade Runner out there and, trust us, they are not all created equal. Thankfully, Netflix has the best of them all: The Final Cut, the only version of Blade Runner that represents director Ridley Scott's original vision. There's no narration, the gory action is restored, and the question of whether our hero, Deckard (Harrison Ford), is man or android is left for us to ponder. It's gorgeously remastered, too, thus allowing its exquisite clutter to pop that much louder.
"The secret of Blade Runner is that Scott's fantastically baroque, future-shock imagery, all dark decay and techno-clutter, effectively becomes the story," EW's Owen Gleiberman wrote in 1992. "As the layers of mood and detail settle in, the very process by which we watch the film — scanning those shimmering, claustrophobic frames for signs of life — turns into a running metaphor for what Blade Runner is about: a world in which humanity has been snuffed by 'progress.'" In his 2017 sequel, Denis Villeneuve elaborated on those themes in the immersive Blade Runner 2049, also available on Netflix.
Gattaca (1997)
Released just eight months after real-life Scottish scientists introduced the world to Dolly, the mammalian face of the scientific community's cloning efforts, Gattaca sparked more debate than it did box office returns. Andrew Niccol's futuristic thriller stars Ethan Hawke as a "God-child" in a world driven by eugenics. Due to systemic genetic discrimination (dubbed "genoism"), Gattaca's lab-created elite are the only ones blessed with success. By impersonating his paralyzed "valid" friend, Jerome (Jude Law), via DNA trickery, Hawke's "in-valid" Vincent hopes to fulfill his dream of becoming an astronaut.
Niccol's film, which EW described as "squarely in the tradition of Big Think sci-fi," is intelligent in its critique of genetic engineering and unnerving in how it depicts how our own DNA can be used against us. "The corporal paranoia transforms suspense into pleasurable dread," reads our review, which notes that the film's more grounded themes — "brotherhood, honor, the will" — are just as important as its scientific ones. But let's not forget: Gattaca is, first and foremost, a thriller, and a good one at that.
Inception (2010)
Christopher Nolan's Inception is a dream come true for film buffs: A brainy blockbuster about mind-hackers with a Kubrickian sense of scope and a final shot so enigmatic that it'll continue to be debated for decades. Leonardo DiCaprio stars as Dom Cobb, a crook capable of infiltrating the dreams of the world's most powerful people in pursuit of confidential information. He and his team — Elliot Page, Tom Hardy, and Joseph Gordon-Levitt — can also plant ideas in the subconscious of targets. A financier played by Ken Watanabe hires them to do just that to the successor and son of a dying CEO, but reality isn't always as it seems, even to those seemingly controlling it.
Nolan's greatest feat, perhaps, is his ability to aestheticize the liminal space between dreams and reality. Inception sees him incorporate the question of whether we're asleep or awake into the (il)logic of its set pieces and the struggles of Cobb's marriage. "It's a rolling explosion of images as hypnotizing and sharply angled as any in a drawing by M. C. Escher," we wrote in our review. It's not all about its visual bombast, though: In an interview with EW, Nolan said the film is a personal one that touches on his own fears of losing himself in the shared dreams of his films. "I can lose myself in my job very easily," he said. "It's rare that you can identify yourself so clearly in a film. This film is very clear for me."
The Midnight Sky (2020)
George Clooney directs, co-produces, and stars in this moody and often wordless adaptation of Lily Brooks-Dalton's 2016 novel Good Morning, Midnight. Clooney, face wrapped in a giant gray beard, plays Augustine, a scientist at an Arctic research station that's still standing after an unnamed global catastrophe leaves the Earth irradiated. Health waning, he makes two big discoveries: 1) there's a mysterious little girl (Caoilinn Springall) on the station with him, and 2) her only hope for survival is the Aether, a distant spaceship that's returning to Earth unaware of the fate that's befallen it.
The Midnight Sky is familiar in its use of genre tropes, but Clooney's soulful performance brings a welcome warmth to this cold vision of Earth's future. As EW critic Leah Greenblatt noted in her review, the film's also got some "arresting visual set pieces, including a blizzard white-out that feels like the actual end of the world and a memorable lesson on the physics of blood dispersion in zero gravity."
Sorry to Bother You (2018)
Boots Riley's genre-defying satire isn't sci-fi in the traditional sense, but the dystopia he depicts in Sorry to Bother You is just as unnerving as the ones we see in Blade Runner and Brazil. LaKeith Stanfield stars in the anti-capitalist comedy as a cash-strapped telemarketer whose cold calls turn hot after he starts using a "white voice" (courtesy of David Cross). His success jets him to the corporate penthouse and places him at odds with the labor organizers with whom he used to pal around. It's here that the film (quite divisively) fully embraces some of the best devices of the genre, utilizing comic grotesqueries to convey the inhuman evils of the C-suite class.
EW praised Riley's "daredevil risks" in our review, calling it "a timely, scalpel-sharp social satire with big laughs and even bigger ideas." Many argue that Riley's film is overstuffed and, while a valid critique, it's nevertheless admirable that the first-time filmmaker works to show — with freewheeling humor — how deeply capitalist forces have become embedded in American politics, technology, media, and nearly every other major institution.
Starship Troopers (1997)
Fascist imagery and thudding allusions to World War II-era propaganda films permeate Paul Verhoeven's bug-splatter masterpiece Starship Troopers, but because the provocative Dutch filmmaker didn't explicitly spell out his satire, it went over the heads of many upon its release. Not EW, though. "This monster-combat epic is bloody, amoral, and — I won't deny it — sensationally exciting," EW's critic wrote at the time.
Not to say we told you so, but, more than two decades later, the film's persevered, roach-like, in the cultural consciousness, spawning recent editorials in publications as lofty as The New Yorker. Credit the action-comedy's longevity with its gleefully cynical portrait of nationalism and a war-hungry populace, which resonated that much more in the years following 9/11 and the Iraq War. Of course, those interested in the simpler pleasures of watching bugs go splat will also find plenty to like, from its gnarly, goo-slinging action set pieces to CGI effects that stand up to today's technology.
Synchronic (2019)
Before Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead got swept up in the Marvel machine, the pair made a handful of oddball genre flicks – Spring and The Endless among others – distinguished by the playfulness they brought to these ruminations on reality and the passage of time. They scored A-list leads in Jamie Dornan and Anthony Mackie for 2019's Synchronic, which follows two paramedics who connect a mysterious party drug with a series of gruesome accidents (and, perhaps, the meaninglessness of time).
EW's Clark Collis has called Benson and Moorhead two of "the most impressive and imaginative up-and-coming genre filmmakers around." In an interview with EW ahead of the film's release, Dornan described Synchronic as being "about time, your appreciation, understanding, and respect for it." It's that, sure, but it's also weird as all hell.
War of the Worlds (2005)
War of the Worlds, Steven Spielberg's splashy 2005 adaptation of H.G. Wells' century-old sci-fi tale, locks you in its tractor beam straightaway. It begins with confusion and disarray, with Tom Cruise's Ray just trying to make sense of whatever's making the streets of Brooklyn quake. Soon, however, an otherworldly war machine rises from the ground, as horrifying as it is awe-inspiring. It's thrilling stuff, that initial invasion, and it's one of the filmmaker's better action set pieces since Jurassic Park ushered us into the Tyrannosaur Paddock.
"Spielberg plays off the post-9/11 image of a potential attack that is vast and relentless, epic in its horror, yet that deep in our imaginations looms frighteningly near," EW's Owen Gleiberman wrote in his review. As such, War of the Worlds exudes the kind of dread you don't often get from big-budget Hollywood blockbusters, which is perhaps why the film hasn't wormed its way into the zeitgeist like other Spielberg joints. Still, as Gleiberman raved at the time, it was special in the way it made "pop poetry out of our fears." It still is.
