There's nothing new under the sun, but out in the galaxy is a different story. Whether you're looking for good, old-fashioned escapism, or a cerebral premise to tickle your intellectual fancy, sci-fi films are designed to deliver. So scroll through this list, all you first time space explorers and seasoned navigators of dystopian worlds. Because regardless of your level of sci-fi proficiency, you're sure to find something you like on EW's picks for the best sci-fi films currently streaming on Hulu.
The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy (2005)
"Losing your planet isn't the end of the world," assures the trailer for The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy, a sci-fi comedy based on the bestselling novel by Douglas Adams. On an otherwise normal day, Arthur Dent (Martin Freeman) wakes up to discover that Earth is about to be destroyed by an alien race in order to make room for a hyperspace bypass. And as if that isn't enough to digest, Arthur learns that his friend Ford Prefect (Mos Def) isn't human — he's an alien and a journalist working on a guide to the universe (better known as The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy). After hitching a ride off the now-doomed Earth, Arthur and Ford meet up with Ford's semi-cousin (Sam Rockwell) as they begin a pell-mell journey across the universe in search of tea and the meaning of life.
While not the first adaptation attempt (the BBC took a shot at a six-part serial in 1981), the 2005 version boasts an impressive cast (including Zooey Deschanel, Bill Nighy, John Malkovich, and the voices of Stephen Fry, Helen Mirren, and Alan Rickman) with tomfoolery to spare. "Even with its tacked-on (and tacky) ending — not from the book — Hitchhiker still gets the thumbs-up," an EW reviewer writes.
Children of Men (2006)
Set in a war-torn, dystopian society in the year 2027, Children of Men takes place in a world where a plague has pulverized fertility, dropping the birth rate to zero and threatening the extinction of mankind. Theo (Clive Owen), a former activist turned cynic, has no intention of doing anything that isn't in his own best interests — until he's approached by his ex-wife, Julian (Julianne Moore), the leader of an immigrants-rights group. Julian asks Theo for help accessing papers for and transporting a refugee, but after Julian is murdered in an ambush, it's up to Theo to secure the safety of Kee (Clare-Hope Ashitey), the first woman to become pregnant in 18 years.
Directed by Alfonso Cuarón (fresh on the heels of Y Tu Mamá También and the third Harry Potter film), Children is crammed with "how did he do that?" single-shot action sequences (one of which lasts over six minutes). In their review, an EW critic voices concerns that the film's downer subject matter and end-of-year release might cause it to be overlooked in that year's Oscar race, but the Academy saw the scope and skill of the film's editing, adapted screenplay, and cinematography, and saw fit to celebrate all three with nominations.
Independence Day (1996)
One of the best movie alien tropes is them showing up at a time that is narratively and numerologically significant. Two days before the Fourth of July, an alien mothership enters Earth's atmosphere and dispatches envoys in the form of flying saucers across major cities worldwide. When the aliens attack, killing millions, it's up to satellite engineer David Levinson (Jeff Goldblum), Marine pilot Captain Steven Hiller (Will Smith), and the President of the United States (Bill Pullman), to lead the world in fighting the alien forces in defense of our freedom — on Independence Day.
The cinematic mid '90s version of wearing an Old Navy American flag t-shirt, Independence Day is, as an EW critic writes, "particularly of-the-moment American fun…as much an emblem of American cinematic sensibility in the late 1990s as the Airport series was in the 1970s." Full of technical jargon, inspirational speeches, and explosions to spare, Independence Day is worth watching, if only to hear the phrase "welcome to Earth," uttered not as a cynical aside, but as a rallying cry.
The Congress (2013)
Remember several years back when one of Fred Astaire's most famous cinematic performances was reconstituted for a vacuum cleaner ad? Well, that was nothing compared to what happens to Robin Wright — playing herself — in The Congress, a film with a premise that's only growing closer to possible reality with each passing year. This version of Wright is dealing with the one-two punch that her son has a worsening medical condition just as her film career is drying up when a studio pitches an offer that she unfortunately can't afford to refuse: for a fee, she sells her digital likeness, at which point the studio can use it in whatever capacity they wish.
Trying to explain where the studio takes Wright's image from that point is…a little difficult. Suffice it to say that the premise of The Congress, which also stars Jon Hamm, Paul Giamatti, and Harvey Keitel, shows just how far things can go when you sell yourself out.
Zathura: A Space Adventure (2005)
Brought to you by the same folks responsible for Jumanji, this fun family flick is perhaps best known these days for featuring a pre-Twilight Kristen Stewart. The Jon Favreau-directed film stars Josh Hutcherson and Jonah Bobo as Walter and Danny, two brothers who find themselves under the care of their older sister, Lisa (Stewart), when their dad has to head to work unexpectedly. Having been informed that they must stay inside while he's gone, the trio opt to kill time by playing a space-themed board game called Zathura, only to find themselves actually in space…yet still in their house, no less!
For his part, EW's critic preferred Zathura over Elf, the Favreau film that preceded it, writing in his review, "From a Hollywood that often settles for less in the family department, Zathura is a rarity: a stellar fantasy that faces down childhood anxieties with feet-on-the-ground maturity."
Prospect (2018)
You don't see a lot of father-daughter films in the sci-fi genre, and while Prospect isn't exactly a tale of patrilineal bonding, the unusual relationship between the film's protagonists and the fact that it's a legitimately great movie make it something of a rarity. Helmed and penned by Christopher Caldwell and Zeek Earl, Prospect revolves around Damon (Jay Duplass) and his daughter Cee (Sophie Thatcher, who you might recognize from her breakout performance in 2021's Yellowjackets), a duo of scavengers who decide to balk the odds and take on a mission to an alien moon that could prove to be a big score for them. Their plans are derailed when they happen upon two rival prospectors, one of whom (Pedro Pascal) seems intent on making things difficult. Although low on budget, Prospect is high on style and shows a special talent for world building. It's a must-see for sci-fi aesthetes and audiences who don't require multi-million dollar special effects to prop up their sci-fi adventures.
Save Yourselves! (2020)
Indie sci-fi films may not be as rare a cinematic breed as they once were, but to find one that adds an indie rom-com vibe and still successfully balances the scales is a straight-up unicorn of the celluloid. However, Save Yourselves! manages to make it work, thanks to winning performances by John Paul Reynolds and Sunita Mani as a young Brooklyn couple who decide to unplug for a week in the woods and regain their intimacy, only to discover belatedly that Earth is under alien attack.
Some have summed up the film in three words — "Hipsters vs. Aliens"— which is as accurate as it is succinct, but it also fails to take into consideration the great manner in which Reynolds and Mani play off each other as well as how successfully they each hold viewers' attention when they're flying solo in certain scenes. While the ending of Save Yourselves! might be frustrating for some, keep in mind that there's talk of expanding the film into a TV series, in which case we might yet see more of the story.
Marjorie Prime (2017)
When is a sci-fi movie only just barely a sci-fi movie? When everything about it seems unerringly "normal" except for a single plot point. In this case, that plot point is a computerized creation called a "Prime," a program designed to absorb information in order to hold conversations with humans about the past. It's something that comes into play immediately in Marjorie Prime: Lois Smith plays Marjorie, an 86-year-old widow who, with her health and mental faculties both on the decline, is spending her last days with a Prime (Jon Hamm), which looks and sounds just like her late husband Walter. At the same time, Marjorie's daughter (Geena Davis) and son-in-law (Tim Robbins) are holding their own conversations with Walter.
EW's Devan Cogan praises the performances of the lead actors, saying, "Smith's Marjorie is regretful, hopeful, loving, and disoriented, often all at once, and Hamm is fantastic as the holographic Walter, adjusting his performance subtly so he appears sometimes devastatingly human and sometimes unsettlingly robotic."
Prey (2022)
The roles reverse and the hunter becomes the hunted in Prey. Set in 1719 (268 years before a sleeveless Arnold Schwarzenegger battled his first alien), Prey is a prequel to the Predator franchise and the fifth film released chronologically. The movie follows Naru (Amber Midthunder) a Comanche medicine woman with aspirations of someday becoming as fierce a hunter as her brother. When Naru witnesses a Predator landing in the Great Plains, she interprets it as a call to action and plans to protect her tribe by tracking and killing the invader.
Employing a cast of primarily indigenous actors — and one former professional basketball player, Dane DiLiegro, attacking the role of Predator while wearing a suit so heavy, and restrictive, he tells EW he was "essentially shooting this movie blind." His discomfort, endured in service of director Dan Trachtenberg's vision for the film, paid off, making this film and its villain feel, as Trachtenberg describes it, "far scarier, way more alien-creature-like, ferocious and feral."
Looper (2012)
Few film premises can give moviegoers a headache quite like time travel, and Looper is definitely one that could bring on a migraine if you start thinking too hard about it. Written and directed by Rian Johnson, the film stars Joseph Gordon-Levitt as Joe, an assassin whose area of expertise is that of a "looper." Why the clever name? Well, in the world posited by this film, time travel exists, but the only people who are able to utilize it are those who are able to afford it, and it's only available on the black market. The mob takes advantage of this opportunity by sending their targets into the past, where the looper is waiting to take them out. Eventually, however, Joe outlives his usefulness, so the mob sends someone back in time to take him out. Who do they send? Joe's future self, played by Bruce Willis.
Confused? Of course you are. But trust us, it's just as entertaining as it is confusing, and any headache you may incur in the watching of the film will totally be worth it in the end. (Warning: this statement does not constitute a guarantee. Your personal mileage may vary.)
