Children of Men (2006)

Set in a war-torn, dystopian society in the year 2027, Children of Men takes place in a world where a plague has pulverized fertility, dropping the birth rate to zero and threatening the extinction of mankind. Theo (Clive Owen), a former activist turned cynic, has no intention of doing anything that isn't in his own best interests — until he's approached by his ex-wife, Julian (Julianne Moore), the leader of an immigrants-rights group. Julian asks Theo for help accessing papers for and transporting a refugee, but after Julian is murdered in an ambush, it's up to Theo to secure the safety of Kee (Clare-Hope Ashitey), the first woman to become pregnant in 18 years.

Directed by Alfonso Cuarón (fresh on the heels of Y Tu Mamá También and the third Harry Potter film), Children is crammed with "how did he do that?" single-shot action sequences (one of which lasts over six minutes). In their review, an EW critic voices concerns that the film's downer subject matter and end-of-year release might cause it to be overlooked in that year's Oscar race, but the Academy saw the scope and skill of the film's editing, adapted screenplay, and cinematography, and saw fit to celebrate all three with nominations.

