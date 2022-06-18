Pride & Prejudice (2005)

Before any Colin Firth and Jennifer Ehle stans get up in arms, remember: This is a movies-only list. So, 2005's Pride & Prejudice is the clear favorite to represent Jane Austen's classic 1813 novel. This adaptation from Joe Wright stars Keira Knightley and Matthew Macfayden as the ever-defiant Elizabeth Bennet and the moody Mr. Darcy. Period drama nerds will be interested to know that Wright set the movie in the late 18th century instead of the early 19th century in part because of his hatred of empire waist dresses.

