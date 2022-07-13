The best romantic movies on Netflix

When Harry Met Sally… (1989)

Is When Harry Met Sally… the best rom-com of all time? It's certainly high on the list. Written by Nora Ephron and directed by Rob Reiner, this 1989 film stars Meg Ryan and Billy Crystal as a pair of friends stuck in the will-they-won't-they cycle for 12 years.

In 2019, Reiner told EW that the ending of the movie was almost completely different, but then, he had a major life change of his own that inspired the ending fans have loved for over 30 years. "We had it where time goes by, they run into each other in the street…and then they walk in opposite directions. I'd been single for 10 years after having been married for 10 years, and I just couldn't figure out how it would work again."

