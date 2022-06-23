The best romantic comedy movies on Netflix

Something's Gotta Give (2003)

The star-studded cast of this Nancy Meyers rom-com compares to no other. Meyers wrote the part of womanizing Harry Sanborn for Jack Nicholson, and it shows. His comedic, wildly irresponsible persona meets its match with Diane Keaton as the successful and stern writer Erica Barry. The only problem? He's dating her daughter, Marin (Amanda Peet) … at least, until a health emergency pulls Dr. Julian Mercer (Keanu Reeves) into the mix, turning this love triangle into a dizzying square.

Unlikely romances are at the heart of this film, which follows Harry and Erica as they explore dating, both within their generation and outside of it. It's an unusual take on what romance looks like as we age and grow, a premise that won over Reeves, who was at the height of his Matrix fame when he took on this project. He told EW that he knew the film was unique right away, saying, "It's one of the best romantic comedy scripts — or any script — I've read in a long time. It's smart and personal and relevant and funny." And who are we to question Keanu?

If you loved the unexpected romance of Something's Gotta Give, you might also like: You've Got Mail (1998), streaming on Netflix.