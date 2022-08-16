Crazy, Stupid, Love. (2011)

Multiple love stories come together in Crazy, Stupid, Love. The 2011 rom-com stars Steve Carell as a man recently separated from his wife (Julianne Moore), who gets dating tips from a charming younger man played by Ryan Gosling. Meanwhile, Gosling's character finds himself in the throes of a (semi-)unrequited love with a hard-to-get law school grad played by his frequent collaborator Emma Stone.

When it comes to Gosling and Stone's chemistry, a lot of it is based on their real-life connection. "We were like, 'Do that weird stuff you've been driving everybody crazy with,'" co-director John Requa told EW of the actors' improvised falling-in-love scene that takes place in bed. "It feels real because it is real. It's what they were doing when they were just hanging out goofing around."

