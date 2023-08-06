The best romantic comedy movies on Hulu

Palm Springs (2020)

This sci-fi-meets-rom-com flick stars Andy Samberg as Nyles, who's on his way to celebrate his buddies Tala and Abe on their wedding day. The only problem? He's headed there again and again after getting stuck in a time loop in the desert, and things only get wilder when the Maid of Honor/sister of the bride, Sarah (Cristin Milioti), gets stuck there with him. This unexpected take on the romance genre is chock full of nihilism and existential dread as the pair desperately seeks a return to normalcy, but it all works because of the excellent cast. EW's critic notably praised the two leads, as "Samberg nimbly walks the line between slacker cartoon and actual frustrated human… But it's Cristin Milioti who feels most like the revelation here; as great as she's been in brief turns on shows like Black Mirror and 30 Rock, she shines when given the chance to lead." —A.A.

Where to watch Palm Springs: Hulu

EW grade: B+ (read the review)

Director: Max Barbakow

Cast: Andy Samberg, Cristin Milioti, J.K. Simmons, Camila Mendes, Tyler Hoechlin, Meredith Hagner, Peter Gallagher, Dale Dickey

