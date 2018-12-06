The 10 best rom-coms of 2018

Love is in the air
Universal Pictures; Warner Bros. Netflix (3); 20th Century Fox
Honorable mention: How to Talk to Girls at Parties
Dean Rogers/A24
10. Sierra Burgess Is a Loser
Netflix
9. Alex Strangelove
Walter Thomson/Netflix
8. Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society
Studiocanal/Moviestore/REX/Shutterstock
7. Book Club
Melinda Sue Gordon/Paramount Pictures
6. Love, Simon
20th Century Fox
5. Crazy Rich Asians
Sanja Bucko/Warner Bros.
4. Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again
Universal Pictures
3. Set It Up
KC Baily/Netflix
2. Juliet, Naked
Alex Bailey/Lionsgate and Roadside Attractions
1. To All The Boys I Loved Before
Netflix
