The 10 best rom-coms of 2018

Was there a more fun movie that came out this year? The answer is no. If you didn’t grin like an idiot while watching Colin Firth groove to Dancing Queen, then I can’t imagine you being the type of person I’d ever want to meet. Donna’s flashback story is three rom-coms in one, so it gets some points off for lacking conventional structure, but it still gives us everything we could want. If you need me, I’ll be meeting handsome strangers all over Europe.