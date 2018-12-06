The 10 best rom-coms of 2018

Dana Schwartz
December 06, 2018 at 05:43 PM EST
<p>The past year brought plenty of political whiplash, but in film we got plenty of escapism in the form of formulaic but utterly lovable love stories. Netflix led the charge with a bevy of infinitely rewatchable options, but the big screen offered a fair share of gems too. See our 10 favorites (well, 11) from 2018.</p>
Love is in the air

The past year brought plenty of political whiplash, but in film we got plenty of escapism in the form of formulaic but utterly lovable love stories. Netflix led the charge with a bevy of infinitely rewatchable options, but the big screen offered a fair share of gems too. See our 10 favorites (well, 11) from 2018.

Universal Pictures; Warner Bros. Netflix (3); 20th Century Fox
<p>The only movie this year to feature Nicole Kidman as a punk-rock den mother, John Cameron Mitchell&#8217;s <a href="https://ew.com/movies/2018/05/24/how-talk-girls-parties-movie-review/">coming-of-age film</a> (based on a Neil Gaiman short story) about a young punk who meets an alien was definitely love-it-or-hate-it, but it deserves a shoutout for sheer audacity and courage of conviction.</p>
Honorable mention: How to Talk to Girls at Parties

The only movie this year to feature Nicole Kidman as a punk-rock den mother, John Cameron Mitchell’s coming-of-age film (based on a Neil Gaiman short story) about a young punk who meets an alien was definitely love-it-or-hate-it, but it deserves a shoutout for sheer audacity and courage of conviction.

Dean Rogers/A24
<p>This modern-day Cyrano de Bergerac tale <a href="https://ew.com/movies/2018/09/05/sierra-burgess-is-a-loser-review-noah-centineo/">cemented Noah Centineo</a> as the king of Netflix romantic comedies. Shannon Purser&#8217;s performance (and Alan Ruck and Lea Thompson as her parents!) elevated a fairly derivative story into something pretty sweet.</p>
10. Sierra Burgess Is a Loser

This modern-day Cyrano de Bergerac tale cemented Noah Centineo as the king of Netflix romantic comedies. Shannon Purser’s performance (and Alan Ruck and Lea Thompson as her parents!) elevated a fairly derivative story into something pretty sweet.

Netflix
<p>Flying largely under the radar, <a href="https://ew.com/movies/2018/06/06/alex-strangelove-review/">this Netflix romantic comedy</a> about a teen boy (Daniel Doheny) discovering his sexuality was smart and funny, and deserved more love.</p>
9. Alex Strangelove

Flying largely under the radar, this Netflix romantic comedy about a teen boy (Daniel Doheny) discovering his sexuality was smart and funny, and deserved more love.

Walter Thomson/Netflix
<p>A film far more manageable than its title, <a href="https://ew.com/movies/2018/08/10/guernsey-literary-potato-peel-pie-society-review/"><em>Guernsey</em></a> stars Lily James as a literary celebrity in the postwar U.K. who learns about a book club on a tiny island in the English Channel. The cast (Matthew Goode! Glenn Powell!), and the gorgeous clothes and scenery make this the perfect rom-com to pair with a rainy day and cup of tea.&nbsp;</p>
8. Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society

A film far more manageable than its title, Guernsey stars Lily James as a literary celebrity in the postwar U.K. who learns about a book club on a tiny island in the English Channel. The cast (Matthew Goode! Glenn Powell!), and the gorgeous clothes and scenery make this the perfect rom-com to pair with a rainy day and cup of tea. 

Studiocanal/Moviestore/REX/Shutterstock
<p>One of the <a href="https://ew.com/movies/2018/05/18/book-club-review/">most fun movies of the year</a>, and a shameless reminder that even ladies of a certain age are entitled to their swoon-worthy romances.</p>
7. Book Club

One of the most fun movies of the year, and a shameless reminder that even ladies of a certain age are entitled to their swoon-worthy romances.

Melinda Sue Gordon/Paramount Pictures
<p><em>Love, Simon</em> deserved its <a href="https://ew.com/movies/2018/03/15/love-simon-review/">well-earned buzz</a>, as one of the first major studio teen rom-coms to feature a gay protagonist (played by Nick Robinson). The movie was well-told, memorable, and heartfelt &mdash; plus we got Jennifer Garner.</p>
6. Love, Simon

Love, Simon deserved its well-earned buzz, as one of the first major studio teen rom-coms to feature a gay protagonist (played by Nick Robinson). The movie was well-told, memorable, and heartfelt — plus we got Jennifer Garner.

20th Century Fox
<p>The incredible cast and clothes of <em><a href="https://ew.com/movies/2018/08/08/crazy-rich-asians-review/">Crazy Rich Asians</a>&nbsp;</em>may have slightly overshadowed the actual love story &mdash; it&#8217;s more of a fish-out-of-water tale &mdash; but damn if we aren&#8217;t still thinking about <a href="https://ew.com/movies/crazy-rich-asians-day-in-the-life-cost/#eleanors-emerald-ring-45000">that ring</a>. And, uh, about <a href="https://ew.com/movies/crazy-rich-asians-cast-characters/#henry-golding-as-nick-young">Henry Golding</a>.</p>
5. Crazy Rich Asians

The incredible cast and clothes of Crazy Rich Asians may have slightly overshadowed the actual love story — it’s more of a fish-out-of-water tale — but damn if we aren’t still thinking about that ring. And, uh, about Henry Golding.

Sanja Bucko/Warner Bros.
<p>Was there a more fun movie that came out this year? The answer is no. If you didn&#8217;t grin like an idiot while watching Colin Firth groove to&nbsp;<em>Dancing Queen</em>, then I can&#8217;t imagine you being the type of person I&#8217;d ever want to meet. <a href="https://ew.com/movies/2018/07/17/mamma-mia-here-we-go-again-review/">Donna&#8217;s flashback story</a> is three rom-coms in one, so it gets some points off for lacking conventional structure, but it still gives us everything we could want. If you need me, I&#8217;ll be meeting handsome strangers all over Europe.&nbsp;</p>
4. Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again

Was there a more fun movie that came out this year? The answer is no. If you didn’t grin like an idiot while watching Colin Firth groove to Dancing Queen, then I can’t imagine you being the type of person I’d ever want to meet. Donna’s flashback story is three rom-coms in one, so it gets some points off for lacking conventional structure, but it still gives us everything we could want. If you need me, I’ll be meeting handsome strangers all over Europe. 

Universal Pictures
<p>What a <a href="https://ew.com/movies/2018/06/14/set-it-up-zoey-deutch-glen-powell-review/">wonderful surprise of a movie</a>! What might have been a hokey premise was elevated into something phenomenal by a clever script and the tangible chemistry between the charming leads, Zoey Deutch and Glenn Powell (not to mention supporting stars Lucy Liu and Taye Diggs). Put the pizza scene in the rom-com hall of fame!</p>
3. Set It Up

What a wonderful surprise of a movie! What might have been a hokey premise was elevated into something phenomenal by a clever script and the tangible chemistry between the charming leads, Zoey Deutch and Glenn Powell (not to mention supporting stars Lucy Liu and Taye Diggs). Put the pizza scene in the rom-com hall of fame!

KC Baily/Netflix
<p>This underseen gem stars Rose Byrne as a woman who realizes life may be passing her by and begins an unlikely friendship with a washed-up American rock star (Ethan Hawke) who knows his best days are in the past. Based on the Nick Hornby book, <a href="https://ew.com/movies/2018/08/14/juliet-naked-review/"><em>Juliet, Naked</em></a> is subtle but unforgettable, and gives us a great comedic supporting role from Chris O&#8217;Dowd.</p>
2. Juliet, Naked

This underseen gem stars Rose Byrne as a woman who realizes life may be passing her by and begins an unlikely friendship with a washed-up American rock star (Ethan Hawke) who knows his best days are in the past. Based on the Nick Hornby book, Juliet, Naked is subtle but unforgettable, and gives us a great comedic supporting role from Chris O’Dowd.

Alex Bailey/Lionsgate and Roadside Attractions
<p><em>TATBILB</em> captured the internet&#8217;s heart with two words: Peter Kavinsky. It was the jean-pocket-spin seen round the world. The Netflix film (based on the Jenny Han book) capulted Lana Condor and Noah Centineo into mainstream attention, and for good reason: We&#8217;d write them both love letters any day of the week.</p>
1. To All The Boys I Loved Before

TATBILB captured the internet’s heart with two words: Peter Kavinsky. It was the jean-pocket-spin seen round the world. The Netflix film (based on the Jenny Han book) capulted Lana Condor and Noah Centineo into mainstream attention, and for good reason: We’d write them both love letters any day of the week.

Netflix
<p><strong><i>To see what else made EW&rsquo;s Best (and Worst) of 2018 lists, pick up the new issue of&nbsp;</i></strong><strong>Entertainment Weekly<i>&nbsp;on stands Friday, or&nbsp;<a href="https://www.magazine.store/entertainment-weekly/2018/the-best-and-worst-of-2018/">buy it now</a>. Don&rsquo;t forget to&nbsp;<a href="https://www.magazine.store/entertainment-weekly/2018/">subscribe</a>&nbsp;for more exclusive interviews and photos, only in EW.</i></strong></p>
To see what else made EW’s Best (and Worst) of 2018 lists, pick up the new issue of Entertainment Weekly on stands Friday, or buy it now. Don’t forget to subscribe for more exclusive interviews and photos, only in EW.

Finlay Mackay for EW; Ruven Afanador for EW; Art Streiber for EW; Matthias Clamer for EW; Eric Ray Davidson for EW; Williams + Hirakawa for EW; Alexei Hay for EW; Joe Pugliese for EW
