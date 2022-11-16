The Grand Budapest Hotel (2014)

One of Fiennes' funniest, most multifaceted performances serves as the centerpiece of Wes Anderson's sprawling, opulent period comedy. He plays Monsieur Gustave, the beloved concierge at the Grand Budapest Hotel.

Gustave is a deceptively complex character — prickly yet loyal, pretentious yet empathetic. His perfect blend of sophisticated class, fast-paced deadpan dialogue, condescending dismissiveness, and precise slapstick timing makes his performance one of the most hilarious and nuanced characters in Anderson's filmography.

