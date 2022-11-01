The 20 best psychological horror movies of all time

20. Get Out (2017)

Chris (Daniel Kaluuya) gets more than he bargains for when he spends the weekend with his girlfriend Rose (Allison Williams) and her parents at their white flight-esque estate. Filmmaker Jordan Peele's venture into the realm of horror is an almost flawless, emotional rollercoaster that races on the tracks of both Invasion of the Body Snatchers (1956) and The Stepford Wives (1975).

The scene where groundskeeper Walter (Marcus Hendersen) runs aimlessly across the lawn borders on the ridiculous, but, without getting into spoilers, the only other mistake Peele makes is the film's antagonist. It's immediately obvious who the true baddie is because the character simply can't be anyone else, so Peele's cleverness misses the mark here, though Get Out remains a stunning example of modern psychological horror with ample social commentary to spare.

You'll also enjoy Us (2019).