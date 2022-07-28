The 15 best Pixar movies, ranked 

7. Finding Nemo (2003)

Who would have thought the story of a clownfish searching for his lost son would capture the hearts of millions of moviegoers around the world? Well, it did. Finding Nemo is another Pixar classic that tells the story of the hyper-anxious Marlin (Albert Brooks) and his rebellious son Nemo. When Nemo strays away from his reef and gets lost in the big open ocean, his frantic father teams up with the ever-forgetful Dory (Ellen DeGeneres) to find him.

Old or young, this is one Pixar flick that pulls on your heartstrings from start to finish. It's no wonder EW critic Lisa Schwarzbaum proclaimed it was "no less innovative than The Matrix and a triumphant directorial debut for Andrew Stanton… this epic teems with characters worth caring about."