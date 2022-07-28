The 15 best Pixar movies, ranked
Over the past few decades, Pixar has become known for its wide range of fantastic computer animated movies. Appealing to both children and adults alike, Pixar's best films manage to couple lighthearted humor and kooky characters with meaningful messages about family, love and life. So, grab your popcorn (and a few tissues) — here are the 15 best Pixar movies everyone should add to their watch list.
15. Onward (2020)
The 2020 Pixar movie Onward sets the scene in a land where mythical creatures have forgotten their enchanted magical powers and live arbitrary lives. Unicorns, dragons, and centaurs hold office jobs, mow their lawns, and go to school. But when one young elf sets out on a quest to reunite and bring back his late father for a day, things get a little magical. With a cast that includes Tom Holland, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Chris Pratt, and Octavia Spencer, this movie is equal parts hilarious road trip and touching family tale.
14. Monsters, Inc. (2001)
Where do the monsters under your bed really come from? Well, according to Pixar's Monsters, Inc., the source is a megacorporation where children's screams are harvested and turned into energy. The catch? These beasts believe that the kids are deadly. So when two top "scarers" accidentally bring a child into the monster world, chaos reigns. Featuring the voices of Billy Crystal and John Goodman, this classic has everything you could want from a Pixar movie — a thrilling adventure, unforgettable jokes, lovable creatures, and a powerful message about fear and friendship at the heart of it all.
13. Turning Red (2022)
No one tackles the complex mother-daughter bond quite like Pixar. In Turning Red, we follow Mei Lee, a tweenaged Chinese girl from Toronto who must confront her family's "curse." As her mother (Sandra Oh) soon reveals, each girl in the family becomes a giant red panda when they experience a strong emotion. Of course, the panda is really a symbol of growing up, generational trauma, and impending puberty — but kids will love this adorable fluffy metaphor nonetheless. Complete with boy bands, Tamagotchis, and butterfly clips, millennials will also love this ode to the early aughts. As director Domee Shi said to EW, "The era of the nerdy girls is here, and I'm all here for it."
12. Toy Story 3 (2010)
Of the four Toy Story movies, Toy Story 3 definitely stands out. Here, we catch up with Woody (Tom Hanks) and Buzz Lightyear (Tim Allen) just as their beloved playmate Andy is preparing to leave for college. While the plot follows Woody as he embarks on a mission to rescue his friends after they're donated to a (slightly demented) day care, at its core, this film is all about nostalgia and growing up. And for parents, it's particularly tear-jerking. As critic Owen Gleiberman wrote for EW, "Toy Story 3 enchanted and moved me so deeply I was flabbergasted that a digitally animated comedy about plastic playthings could have this effect."
11. Brave (2012)
When Brave arrived in cinemas in 2012, it was a fast hit. After all, who could resist a Scottish adventure featuring a tomboy princess and a queen who transforms into a bear? With galloping horses, flying arrows, ancient magic, and a powerful undercurrent of the love between mother and daughter, Brave ticks all of the Pixar boxes and then some. Plus, you get to enjoy the very gruff accents of Kelly Macdonald, Emma Thompson, and Billy Connolly.
10. Incredibles 2 (2018)
While The Incredibles is one of the best Pixar movies of all time, Incredibles 2 isn't far behind. In fact, according to many Pixar fans, it's even better and well worth the 14-year wait. In this spectacular sequel, we reunite with our favorite superhero family for another thrilling adventure — but this time, Elastigirl (Holly Hunter) takes the driver's seat while Mr. Incredible (Craig T. Nelson) assumes the role of stay-at-home dad. Plus, we get to meet a whole new gang of heroes and villains. And, according to EW's Darren Franich, the story isn't the only selling point: "No joke: These are the best superhero action sequences in our superhero-drowned decade."
9. Coco (2017)
In Coco, Pixar gets a little existential by — as EW critic Leah Greenblatt puts it — "dealing frankly and even joyfully with death." The film follows Miguel, a young Mexican boy who finds himself crossing over into the Land of the Dead. There, he meets members of his family from generations past and embarks on an epic journey to return to the Land of the Living before he's trapped in the afterlife forever. After uncovering an old family mystery, Miguel ultimately comes to terms with the past, bringing peace to his living relatives. It's a touching tale filled with color, music, and, you may be surprised to hear, life.
8. Up (2009)
Come for the heartbreaking romantic montage that is, as EW's Lisa Schwarzbaum put it, "as deeply textured as any great novel," and stay for the touching tale of a grumpy old man who is softened by a goofy boy scout. In Up, a lonely widower (Ed Asner) sets off on a long overdue adventure (along with a young stowaway) by attaching thousands of balloons to his home. This is Pixar at its most whimsical — and just like this movie's central character, even the frostiest heart will be thawed by the end.
7. Finding Nemo (2003)
Who would have thought the story of a clownfish searching for his lost son would capture the hearts of millions of moviegoers around the world? Well, it did. Finding Nemo is another Pixar classic that tells the story of the hyper-anxious Marlin (Albert Brooks) and his rebellious son Nemo. When Nemo strays away from his reef and gets lost in the big open ocean, his frantic father teams up with the ever-forgetful Dory (Ellen DeGeneres) to find him.
Old or young, this is one Pixar flick that pulls on your heartstrings from start to finish. It's no wonder EW critic Lisa Schwarzbaum proclaimed it was "no less innovative than The Matrix and a triumphant directorial debut for Andrew Stanton… this epic teems with characters worth caring about."
6. Toy Story (1995)
Perhaps the best-known Pixar movie of all time, Toy Story is an undisputed classic. On the surface, the movie is a simple, fantastical tale about toys that come to life when their children aren't watching. However, on a deeper level, Woody, Buzz, and the rest of the gang remind us of the power of imagination, the importance of friendship, and the bittersweet nature of growing up.
With the voices of Tom Hanks, Tim Allen, Nathan Lane, and many others, it's easy to see why this touching tale has spawned three more movies and still has legions of fans more than 20 years later. "It has the purity, the ecstatic freedom of imagination — that's the hallmark of the greatest children's films," EW's Owen Gleiberman wrote at the time. "It also has the kind of spring-loaded allusive prankishness that, at times, will tickle adults even more than it does kids."
5. Inside Out (2015)
In Inside Out, Pixar shows us how adolescence can be a confusing, emotional time by taking us inside the brain of the 11-year-old Riley. There, we meet her bickering emotions: Joy (Amy Poehler), Anger (Lewis Black), Sadness (Phyllis Smith), Disgust (Mindy Kaling), and Fear (Bill Hader). Together, they try to keep Riley happy, but when her parents move her across the country, that job becomes increasingly difficult. "In the end, the message of Inside Out seems to be that sadness, as painful as it is, is not only unavoidable but essential to joy... and to Joy," wrote EW critic Chris Nashawaty. Another tearjerker, Inside Out is a must-watch for the whole family.
4. Soul (2020)
Like all of the best Pixar movies, Soul reminds us what it really means to be human. This heartwarming movie, which won the Best Animated Feature Oscar, follows Joe (Jamie Foxx), a struggling musician who falls through a manhole and finds himself — or at least his soul — in the Great Before, the place where new souls are joined to their destined bodies. Here, he meets 22 (Tina Fey) and eventually learns a powerful lesson about the meaning of life.
Yes, this movie features slapstick fun and goofy jokes for the kids. But, as EW critic Leah Greenblatt explained, "Like the best moments in Up or WALL-E or Inside Out, the alchemy of Soul's final scenes find Pixar at its most stirring and enduring, a marshmallow puff of surreal whimsy that somehow lightly touches the profound."
3. WALL-E (2008)
Looking for an animated children's movie that will sweep you off your feet and leave you rethinking your relationship to love and to the planet itself? Somehow WALL-E manages to do just that.
This moving tale follows a surprisingly adorable robot who has been tasked with cleaning up planet Earth some time in the future — after it has been destroyed by humans and left covered in mile-deep piles of trash. But don't worry, it's not all bleak. When WALL-E finds a tiny plant, he also finds a glimmer of hope for the future of mankind. As EW's Owen Gleiberman put it, "I'm not sure I'd trust anyone, kid or adult, who didn't get a bit of a lump in the throat by the end of WALL-E, a film that brings off what the best (and only the best) Pixar films have: It whisks you to a new world, then makes that world every inch our own."
2. The Incredibles (2004)
The Incredibles is, well, incredible. The story follows a family of superheroes, each with their own unique power, as they attempt to stop a criminal mastermind from completing his dastardly plan. With elements of a classic spy thriller, a family road trip comedy, and a hero's epic, this genre-busting film is guaranteed fun for the whole family. Plus, it contains the unforgettable character of Edna Mode (voiced by director Brad Bird), the sassy, bespectacled supersuit fashion designer with a flair for the dramatic.
This movie also features an all-star voice cast that includes Holly Hunter, Craig T. Nelson and Samuel L. Jackson, to name a few. And they couldn't be better suited to their roles. As Bird told EW, "I imagine the characters first, and then try to find a voice for them."
1. Ratatouille (2007)
In the delightful Ratatouille, Remy the rat struggles to fit in. When his refined palette leads him to a Parisian restaurant, he ends up becoming a puppet master for Linguini, a hapless young sous chef. Ultimately, the movie shows that "anyone can cook" — a powerful message that, on some level, can resonate with all of us. As Patton Oswalt, the voice of Remy, told EW, "It's the textbook definition of the impossible dream."
These and other Pixar movies are available to stream on Disney+.
