The best Nicolas Cage roles

Nick Cage - The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent (2022)

The end of Con Air flickers on TV — the scene with Cameron Poe, his wife and young daughter outside the casino as Trisha Yearwood's "How Do I Live" swells on the soundtrack. We hear the words:

"Nicolas Cage is incredible,"

"This guy's a ing f---ing legend."

After years of widely varying roles, the pendulum swings in an unexpected direction and Nicolas Cage finally plays Nick Cage.

"By far the greatest challenge in doing this for 45 years was trying to play some version of a character that had my actual name in Massive Talent," Cage tells EW. "That one was like a high wire act that could very well have led to a massive fall and creative death if it didn't work."

In Massive Talent, Cage's career is on the downslope as he nears 60. He's no longer the wavy-haired rebel in a snakeskin jacket from Wild at Heart. A younger, CGI de-aged Nicky Cage reminds him of this—that he's "Nick f---ing Cage," a star who needs another great role to show the world he hasn't gone anywhere. He owes the Sunset Tower $600,000, his relationship with daughter Addy (Lily Mo Sheen) and ex-wife Olivia (Sharon Horgan) is on the rocks, and he fails to land a role in Halloween and Joe director David Gordon Green's new movie. Strapped for money, he takes a $1 million offer to attend a birthday party hosted by billionaire and die-hard fan Javi (Pedro Pascal) in the exotic Majorca.

"We were shooting the movie in the midst of the pandemic, pre-vaccines, and effective treatments, in two countries," Massive Talent executive producer Samson Mucke (Happy Death Day 2U, Miss Bala, Paranormal Activity: The Marked Ones) says. "All Nick required was work out equipment, a fridge full of Red Bulls and one roast chicken a day to keep him going."

The action launches into a storyline straight out of National Treasure involving two CIA agents, Vivian (Tiffany Haddish) and Martin (Ike Barinholtz), and a kidnapping gone awry. Throwbacks streak by like the '67 Ford Mustang from Gone in 60 Seconds, racing through references of everything from Leaving Las Vegas and Moonstruck to Captain Corelli's Mandolin and Vampire's Kiss as Cage channels his trademark roles to save the day, leaving no stone unturned in his colossal filmography. Super-fandom peaks with Javi's shrine of prop memorabilia encased in glass—the stuffed bunny from Con Air, a chainsaw seen in Mandy, green pearls of poisonous gas from The Rock, and a Castor Troy wax dummy aiming two gold-plated pistols.

"There is only one Nicolas Cage, and he's really one of the only actors whose body of work would be able to lend itself to a film and story like this," Massive Talent producer Kristin Burr (Cruella, Dora and the Lost City of Gold, Batgirl) proclaims. "Not a lot of actors would agree to do an extremely heightened, tabloid version of their life. He completely embraced it and totally went for it."