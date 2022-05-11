The 10 best Netflix original movies

Mank (2020)

The 2020 Netflix film Mank tells the story of the making of Orson Welles' famous 1941 classic, Citizen Kane. Directed by David Fincher, the film stars Gary Oldman as Herman J. Mankiewicz, or "Mank," the "scathing social critic and alcoholic screenwriter," as he struggles to complete the Citizen Kane screenplay on time. Oldman is joined by an all-star cast that includes Amanda Seyfried, Tom Burke, Lily Collins, Charles Dance, and Tom Pelphrey.

Written by Fincher's late father, the film was shot in black and white and aimed to recreate the cinematographic style of Welles' film. It was nominated for 10 Academy Awards and won in the Production Design and Cinematography categories. Though it only won two awards, it still took home more than Citizen Kane. As Entertainment Weekly's Leah Greenblatt noted in her review of the film, it may not be for everyone, but it is the ultimate film for lovers of old Hollywood: "part love letter, part cautionary tale, and still somehow a mystery.

If you liked Mank, you might also enjoy: