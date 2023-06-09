The 20 best family movies on Netflix

Trolls (2016)

When a Danish fisherman carved the first Troll doll for his daughter back in 1959, he couldn't have predicted the worldwide success the toy would enjoy in the 1960s — or that the beloved figurines would eventually be adapted into an animated jukebox musical featuring some of modern pop music's most well-known names. Starring Anna Kendrick and Justin Timberlake, DreamWorks' Trolls tells the story of a group of cheerful souls whose permanently optimistic outlook on life is dampened by the reappearance of a group of Bergens, whose strategy to improve their own miserable existence involves the literal consumption of these joyous creatures. Featuring original music by Timberlake and Gwen Stefani, Trolls is a family-friendly romp and natural serotonin booster — but be warned: You'll need bleach to remove these songs from the crevices of your brain.

Where to watch Trolls: Netflix

EW grade: B+ (read the review)

Director: Mike Mitchell

Cast: Anna Kendrick, Justin Timberlake, Zooey Deschanel, Russell Brand, James Corden, and Gwen Stefani

