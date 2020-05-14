The 25 must-watch movies of the strangest summer ever

MULAN: This highly anticipated Disney live-action remake stars Yifei Liu as the titular warrior. Disguising herself as a man, Mulan joins the Chinese army to defend her country and protect her father. Stripping itself of the 1998 animated film’s songs, Mulan is a gritty martial-arts fueled action fest that still honors its girl power roots. Originally slated for a March release, Disney bumped the film to July in the wake of COVID-19 closures. Mulan may be a girl worth fighting for, but she’s also a girl worth waiting for. (Theatrical, July 24) —Maureen Lee Lenker



THE NEW MUTANTS: Once upon a time, Game of Thrones’ Maisie Williams was cast in a horror-inspired X-Men movie. Think A Nightmare on Elm Street’s Dream Warriors except Freddy Krueger is a giant demon bear, the teens are super-powered mutants, and the rating is PG-13. After three years of delays, the latest due to the coronavirus, it looks like we'll finally get to see Williams fight that bear on the big screen in The New Mutants. (Theatrical, Aug. 28) —Nick Romano



THE OLD GUARD: Between Atomic Blonde and Mad Max: Fury Road, Charlize Theron has spent a good chunk of her career beating up bad guys. But her newest role might be her most badass yet: Theron stars in Gina Prince-Bythewood’s action-epic as Andromache of Scythia, the leader of a small band of undying mercenaries. She’s spent the last 6,000-plus years carrying out deadly tasks and perfecting her combat skills, and The Old Guard finds her teaming up with a newly immortal recruit (If Beale Street Could Talk’s KiKi Layne) for her most dangerous mission yet. It’s exactly the kind of action-packed blockbuster this summer has been missing — and with a Netflix release intact, you don’t even have to leave your house to watch it. (Streaming, July 10) —Devan Coggan



TENET: John David Washington’s character is tasked with averting the end of the world in the year’s most top-secret movie. This being a Christopher Nolan joint, we can confirm Tenet features Michael Caine and a plot which explores the nature of time — and almost certainly should be seen on the biggest screen possible. (Theatrical, July 17) —Clark Collis



WONDER WOMAN 1984: This superhero sequel picks up decades after we first met Gal Gadot’s lasso-wielding warrior, this time following Diana as she navigates the neon excess and Cold War intrigue of the ‘80s. There are new foes to fight in Wonder Woman 1984, including Maxwell Lord (Pedro Pascal) and Cheetah (Kristen Wiig), but also some familiar allies — like Chris Pine’s mysteriously resurrected Steve Trevor. Unfortunately, we’ll have to wait a little longer for Diana’s return, as Warner Bros. has pushed the film’s release from June to August, but hey, if anyone knows how to wait, it’s Gadot’s ageless Amazon. (Theatrical, Aug. 14) —Devan Coggan