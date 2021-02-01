Tick, Tick... Boom! (2021)

In his feature directorial debut, Lin-Manuel Miranda brought Rent creator Jonathan Larson's first musical — itself a semi-autobiographical show about a composer trying to write and stage one of his projects — and how he wrote it to the big screen. In his first (but hopefully not last) musical role, Andrew Garfield trained his pipes before playing Larson, later earning himself an Oscar nomination and the hearts of audiences and critics alike with his vulnerable vocals and raw emotion of a man whose life tragically ended before his career took off. (Larson famously died the night before what was to be the first Off Broadway preview performance of Rent, having never gotten to see the show's success and its impact on modern musical theater.) Tick, Tick… Boom! is a love letter to the performing arts and the artists who dedicate their lives to them. Added bonus: Theater fans are treated to cameos galore by stage legends of the past and present. —J.M.

Watch Tick, Tick... Boom! on Netflix

EW Grade: A– (Read the review)

Talent: Andrew Garfield, Vanessa Hudgens, Alexandra Shipp, Robin de Jesús, Joshua Henry, MJ Rodriguez, Jonathan Marc Sherman, Ben Levi Ross, Judith Light, Bradley Whitford

