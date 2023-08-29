The 20 best movies on Freevee

Promising Young Woman (2020)

Emerald Fennell (who recently appeared in Barbie as the pregnant, forgotten doll Midge) wrote and directed this searing black comedy. Carrie Mulligan is superb as the eponymous character, who dropped out of medical school after a traumatic incident and now serves coffee all day. When she meets a handsome doctor (comedian and Eighth Grade director Bo Burnham), her past and future are set on a violent collision course.

Promising Young Woman is an angry film which provides no easy answers and little catharsis, but it's also tremendously entertaining and often laugh-out-loud funny. (And the orchestral use of a classic Britney Spears track is nothing short of revolutionary.) Fennell won a much-deserved Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay here, and judging from her confident, stylish direction, it won't be the last Oscar in her pocket.

Where to watch Promising Young Woman: Freevee

EW grade: B+ (read the review)

Director: Emerald Fennell

Cast: Carey Mulligan, Bo Burnham, Jennifer Coolidge, Connie Britton, Alfred Molina

