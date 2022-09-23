15 of the best movies about the British royal family

The King (2019)

In 2019, Netflix brought us its take on the story of King Henry V when he was still known as Prince Hal, the Prince of Wales. Hal, many of his important royal descendents, finds himself tasked with ruling the nation at an age where he might be more prone to having fun. While both history buffs and adherents of Shakespeare's plays (many of which inspired the film) may be ruffled at the movie's inaccuracies and omissions, as EW's review notes, director David Michôd "ever lets the viewer doubt for a minute that young Hal will put down the ale mug and find his inner warrior — or that once he does he will be better and cleverer and nobler than any other pretender to the throne."

Hal is admirably played by Timothée Chalamet, who told EW that he was proud of taking on the role following his breakthrough success in Call Me By Your Name. Chalamet explained his character as"someone with good intent — or at least acting with good intent and honor — thrust into a circumstance that, even with decisive action to go in the opposite direction of his father, is weak in comparison to the pre-existing institutions of power."

This is clear as Chalamet deftly depicts a young boy-turned-man who must leave behind an easier life of substance and women to take on the Dauphin of France (Robert Pattinson). Chalamet's Henry rises to the occasion with a fierceness that calls to mind great warriors of the past, which he told EW was aided by his focus on the fact that "the idea wasn't that Henry was kicking ass but rather he could survive and that the act of valor comes in his presence in the battle."