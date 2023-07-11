The 10 best movies of 2023 (so far)

Asteroid City

Every time Wes Anderson makes a new movie, it feels like "the most Wes Anderson movie ever." That's because the director is constantly improving on his trademark mixture of intricately constructed fantasy worlds and deadpan dialogue delivery, and the powerful friction that results from the collision. Even more than The Grand Budapest Hotel or The French Dispatch, the nesting-doll structure of Asteroid City (which plays out as, essentially, a documentary about a play) can throw you for a loop upon first contact. But the deeper you go, the deep emotions about loss and changing times can strike with unexpected power. On the level of filmmaking, Anderson outdoes himself by riffing on genres as diverse as social realist Broadway theater and '50s Technicolor Westerns. The cast combines veterans of his movies (like Jason Schwartzman and Adrien Brody) with newcomers (like Tom Hanks and Steve Carell) and some of the most charming child actors you'll see on screen this year, all of whom get to put their own spin on Anderson's funniest dialogue yet. Sometimes Asteroid City goes black-and-white like the director's original Bottle Rocket short film, and in two truly transcendent scenes Anderson deploys the stop-motion animation he perfected on Fantastic Mr. Fox and Isle of Dogs. It really is the most Wes Anderson movie yet — of course it's one of the best this year has to offer. —CH