Watch the best trailers of 2023: Barbie, Oppenheimer, Across the Spider-Verse, and more

Let the Barbie vs Oppenheimer discourse continue.

The much-anticipated summer blockbusters, whose joint July 21 release date has inspired a trend of double feature plans, are among the honorees at the 2023 Golden Trailer Awards. The annual award show highlights the standout trailers of each year, with a jury that includes A-list directors, producers, actors, and executives.

Held at the The Orpheum Theatre in Los Angeles, the June 29 show hosted by actress Missi Pyle bestowed over 100 trophies in categories across film and television.

Golden Trailer Award winners: Across the Spider-Verse, Barbie and John Wick 4 'Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse,' Margot Robbie in 'Barbie' and Keanu Reeves in 'John Wick: Chapter 4' | Credit: Sony Pictures Animation; Jaap Buitendijk/Warner Bros.; Murray Close/Lionsgate

Oppenheimer was awarded in three different categories, taking home Best Drama, Best Summer 2023 Blockbuster, and Best Sound Editing for its trailer. Meanwhile, Barbie came out on top with Best Teaser for the 2001: A Space Odyssey-inspired preview that featured a monumental Margot Robbie as Mattel's very own monolith. Before the plot of the film had even been unveiled, the teaser paying tribute to Stanley Kubrick stirred up plenty of online fanfare.

Winning for Best Action Trailer was John Wick: Chapter 4, the latest entry in the Keanu Reeves' action franchise. The famed fictional hitman may yet return, but the trailer still emulates a certain sense of finality.

Other winners include Cocaine Bear for Best Comedy Trailer and Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie in the documentary category. The Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse trailer, showcasing the various art styles used in the multidimensional journey, won for Best Animation/Family. As for TV, Ted Lasso and Succession prevailed in the comedy and drama categories, respectively. Below are the major category winners.

The 2023 Golden Trailer Award Winners:

Best Action

John Wick: Chapter 4, "Legend"

Best Animation/Family

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Best Comedy

Cocaine Bear, "Higher"

Best Documentary - Subject

Retrograde: Aftermath Teaser

Best Documentary - Bio Pic of an Individual

Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie

Best Drama

Oppenheimer, "Secrets"

Best Fantasy Adventure

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

Best Horror

Smile, "Frighten"

Best Independent Trailer

Women Talking, "Unknown"

Best Music

Babylon

Best Thriller

Don't Worry Darling, "Chaos"

Best Video Game Trailer

Hogwarts Legacy, official launch trailer

Golden Fleece

Smoking Causes Coughing

Most Original Trailer

Tar, "Time"

Best Summer 2023 Blockbuster Trailer

Oppenheimer, "Secrets"

Best Teaser

Barbie, "Teaser"

Best Foreign Trailer

RRR, "RRRe-Release"

Best Comedy for a TV/Streaming Series (Trailer/Teaser/TV Spot)

Ted Lasso, "Fun"

Best Drama for a TV/Streaming Series (Trailer/Teaser/TV Spot)

Succession, "Battle Royale"

You can visit the GTA website to see the full list of winners and watch the rest of the winning entries.

