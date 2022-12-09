The best movie performances of 2022

Mia Goth in Pearl

You saw Goth twice (even if you didn't realize it) in March's X, a piece of grungy retro-horror in which she played both final girl and, buried under piles of prosthetics, a decrepit monster. Amazingly, the actress had yet a third performance in store: the cracked title character of director Ti West's prequel, set on the same Texas farm in 1918. Not all is well with Pearl, and that's easy enough to guess. But Goth (who also co-wrote) brings layers of vulnerability and self-delusion to the descent — and in one hypnotic, uninterrupted monologue, we see a killer taking over a soul. — Joshua Rothkopf (Full review)