The best movie performances of 2019

Two scenes in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood best explain why Leonardo DiCaprio’s actor character, Rick Dalton, is one of the Osca r winner’s best performances. In one, between shooting scenes of his latest TV Western, Dalton chats with a wise child actress, who compels the washed-up cowboy actor to consider the state of his career. In the next, Dalton drunkenly melts down after failing to remember his lines, launching into a monologue about his fall from grace. DiCaprio plays both with deep soul and a sense of regret. Recent roles — whether getting high on quaaludes or eating raw bison liver — haven’t felt so personal. This felt thrillingly human.