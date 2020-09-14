Best moments from Princess Bride reunion: Mandy Patinkin and more swap André the Giant stories

The Princess Bride type Movie

The virtual Princess Bride reunion on Sunday was a star-studded affair that gathered Mandy Patinkin, Billy Crystal, Robin Wright, and more of the original cast to read scenes from the iconic movie. And judging from fan reactions, the event lived up to the hype.

Many commenters thought that the night's MVP was Patinkin, who portrayed Inigo Montoya in the 1987 film. Fans loved the actor's spirited performance during the table read, especially when he delivered Inigo's famous "You killed my father, prepare to die" line.

"Do they give out Oscars for Zoom performances, @PatinkinMandy?" sports reporter Sarah Spain tweeted.

"@PatinkinMandy's level of commitment to a zoom table read is what we need to see at the polls this November," fan Molly Sugarman commented.

And to top it all off, Patinkin revealed he kept his character's sword after shooting wrapped.

Fans also enjoyed the segment during which Patinkin, Crystal, Cary Elwes, and director Rob Reiner traded drinking stories about André the Giant, who played Fezzik. They all recalled that the late performer, who died in 1993, could take down a dozen bottles of wine like it was nothing.

One memory that stuck out for Crystal involved the time the 7'4" wrestler fell asleep on the floor of a hotel lobby after drinking "vats" of alcohol at dinner.

"They let him sleep but when the morning came, he's still here," the comedian recalled. "So they rolled him up in this rug and moved him to the side. They called a cab, and a cab driver comes and he had a Renault. He had like a circus car. André could use one of them as a skate."

Many viewers also praised Crystal, who portrayed Miracle Max in the classic comedy, for his set decoration during the event. The actor even wore his character's hat from the movie.

Moderated by Patton Oswalt, the virtual reunion also included Princess Bride actors Carol Kane, Chris Sarandon, Wallace Shawn, and Christopher Guest. Whoopi Goldberg, Finn Wolfhard, Josh Gad, and other stars appeared as special guests during the night. More than 100,000 people paid $1 to tune into the fundraiser, which raised money for the Democratic Party of Wisconsin.

